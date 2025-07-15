 Drone zone
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Drone zone

Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 18:47
Visitors view Korean Air's booth showcasing the Supernal S-A2 Advanced Air Mobility model at the 2025 World Smart City Expo at Bexco Exhibition Hall 1 in Haeundae-gu, Busan, on July 15. [YONHAP]

Visitors view Korean Air's booth showcasing the Supernal S-A2 Advanced Air Mobility model at the 2025 World Smart City Expo at Bexco Exhibition Hall 1 in Haeundae-gu, Busan, on July 15. [YONHAP]

 
Visitors are viewing Korean Air's booth showcasing the Supernal S-A2 Advanced Air Mobility model at the 2025 World Smart City Expo at Bexco Exhibition Hall 1 in Haeundae District, Busan, on July 15. The Supernal S-A2 is being developed by Supernal, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Group, and Korean Air is also a participating partner. Continuing through July 17, the expo is Asia's largest exhibition for the latest technologies related to smart cities.[YONHAP]
tags air mobility

More in Industry

Korean dessert cafe chain Sulbing to enter Philippine market this year

Drone zone

KCCI suggests lifting old rules for new inventions

Chill out: Jeju Air rolls mobile cooling centers for staff

Korean Air, other airlines checking Boeing fuel switches after Air India crash

Related Stories

Hyundai revises investment plan to focus on future mobility

KAI signs $723 million deal with Brazil's Eve Air Mobility

Glimpse of the future

Hanwha Systems and KAC take on flying taxis together

2 Korean flying cars are tested by Land Ministry
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)