Drone zone

Visitors are viewing Korean Air's booth showcasing the Supernal S-A2 Advanced Air Mobility model at the 2025 World Smart City Expo at Bexco Exhibition Hall 1 in Haeundae District, Busan, on July 15. The Supernal S-A2 is being developed by Supernal, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Group, and Korean Air is also a participating partner. Continuing through July 17, the expo is Asia's largest exhibition for the latest technologies related to smart cities.[YONHAP]