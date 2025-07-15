 Korean dessert cafe chain Sulbing to enter Philippine market this year
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Korean dessert cafe chain Sulbing to enter Philippine market this year

Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 18:52
Sulbing CEO Kim Eui-yeol, third from left, and Beyond Bingsu Cafe Inc. CEO Winnie Go, fourth from left, pose for a photo after signing a master franchise agreement at Sulbing's headquarters in Seoul on July 14. [YONHAP]

Sulbing CEO Kim Eui-yeol, third from left, and Beyond Bingsu Cafe Inc. CEO Winnie Go, fourth from left, pose for a photo after signing a master franchise agreement at Sulbing's headquarters in Seoul on July 14. [YONHAP]

 
Sulbing, a Korean dessert cafe chain, said Tuesday it plans to enter the Philippine market this year as part of its overseas expansion strategy.
 
Sulbing has signed a master franchise (MF) agreement with Beyond Bingsu Cafe, an affiliate of the Philippines' Fredley Group of Companies, to open its first two outlets in Manila later this year, the company said in a press release.
 

Related Article

 
A master franchise agreement allows the franchisee not only to open and operate outlets in a designated region but also to sub-franchise those rights to third parties.
 
Sulbing currently operates 587 domestic outlets and 12 overseas stores in the United States, Japan, Australia, Malaysia and Cambodia.

Yonhap
tags Korea Sulbing Philippines

More in Industry

Korean dessert cafe chain Sulbing to enter Philippine market this year

Drone zone

KCCI suggests lifting old rules for new inventions

Chill out: Jeju Air rolls mobile cooling centers for staff

Korean Air, other airlines checking Boeing fuel switches after Air India crash

Related Stories

Philippine envoy calls Korea a 'steadfast partner' at independence event

Korea, Philippines discuss expanding cooperation in trade, supply chains

Korean tourist dies from injuries while pickpocketed in the Philippines

Korean YouTuber arrested in Philippines on suspicion of sexual abuse of minor

Korea to invest $2 billion in major infrastructure projects in the Philippines
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)