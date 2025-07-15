On Emirates, economy goes premium to appeal to Korean market
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 07:00
Emirates, the largest airline in the Middle East, is ramping up its push into the Korean market by deploying a newly refurbished Boeing 777-300ER on flights to Seoul. The Dubai-based carrier aims to set itself apart by revamping cabin interiors, in alignment with its broader global strategy.
Emirates unveiled the remodeled aircraft at Incheon International Airport on July 7, marking its 20th anniversary of operations in Korea. The upgraded Boeing 777 now offers four classes, with the introduction of a premium economy cabin alongside existing first, business and economy class seats.
As part of its cabin enhancement program, Emirates plans to gradually deploy these refurbished jets on key routes, including flights to Incheon. The aircraft now operates three times a week — on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — between Seoul and Dubai.
Premium economy debuts in Korea
Emirates’ new premium economy cabin, introduced for the first time on the Korea route, features 24 seats. The cabin stands out for its plush cream leather seats accented by woodgrain panels, creating a look similar to the airline’s business class.
The most noticeable upgrade is the seat pitch. With seats 50 centimeters (20 inches) wide and up to 102 centimeters between rows, passengers have ample room to stretch out on long-haul journeys. That’s 18 centimeters more legroom than in standard economy seats, which offer an 84-centimeter pitch.
Meals highlight seasonal ingredients and local culinary touches. Much like in business class, dishes are served on fine china, setting the premium economy experience apart from regular economy. Passengers also enjoy benefits such as a 35-kilogram (77-pound) checked baggage allowance and priority boarding.
Flagship travel store opens in Seoul
Alongside the premium economy launch, Emirates opened its first travel store in Korea in central Seoul’s Jongno District. Inside, visitors can explore a replica of the airline’s first-class suite and experience what it’s like before ever stepping on board.
Dedicated travel consultants are on hand to assist with everything from ticket bookings and itinerary planning to personalized consultations. The store also provides destination information, visa guidance, seat upgrades, special onboard meals and holiday package recommendations.
Emirates plans to establish 40 travel stores worldwide, investing a total of $27 million in the project.
“We decided on Jongno after considering factors such as distance from headquarters and customer accessibility,” said Chang Jun-mo, Emirates’ country manager for Korea. “We operate on a principle of one store per city, so this will be the only Emirates travel store in Seoul for the foreseeable future.”
Eyes on additional flights, tailored services for Korean travelers
Emirates currently fills about 90 percent of seats annually on the Incheon-Dubai route and is weighing plans to increase flights.
The carrier recognizes the strong demand and believes additional flights are necessary, said Nabil Sultan, Emirates’ executive vice president for passenger sales and country management, in an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo.
The firm will explore adding flights, working closely with the Korean government to secure the needed approvals, he added.
The airline is also pursuing more localized strategies. All onboard meals on flights departing from Incheon are prepared by Korean catering companies. Emirates employs over 500 Korean cabin crew members and 15 Korean pilots.
Emirates will continue to look for ways to tailor its services to Korean passengers’ preferences, Sultan said.
Since beginning services to Korea in 2005, Emirates has operated more than 14,000 flights on the Seoul-Dubai route, transporting over five million passengers. The airline, which connects 150 cities across six continents, plans to further strengthen its foothold in the Korean market.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
