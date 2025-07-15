LG claims its Exaone 4.0 AI can beat U.S. models
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 16:26 Updated: 15 Jul. 2025, 18:09
- SHIN MIN-HEE
LG AI Research revealed Exaone 4.0, Korea’s first AI algorithm that integrates both a large language and reasoning model, on Tuesday.
On a benchmark run by LG AI Research, the company claimed that Exaone had 4.0 outperformed other open-weight models created in the United States, China and France, in terms of knowledge and reasoning, coding, mathematics and scientific problem-solving capabilities.
Exaone 4.0 is capable of understanding, generating and responding to natural language, as well as forming hypotheses.
Exaone 4.0 comes in two variants: a 32B expert model and a 1.2B on-device model. The 32B expert model demonstrated advanced proficiency by passing the written exams for six state-certified professional licenses, including those for medical doctors, dentists, customs brokers and appraisers, according to the research institute.
The on-device model is intended for practical use, including on smartphones, automotive systems and robots, and offers strong security.
There are currently few hybrid AI models on the market, including Claude by U.S. AI startup Anthropic and Qwen by Alibaba’s cloud computing subsidiary, Alibaba Cloud. OpenAI’s next-generation GPT-5 is still in development.
LG AI Research’s latest launch comes four months after the company released Korea's first reasoning model, Exaone Deep, in March.
Exaone 4.0 is an open-weight model, meaning it is publicly accessible for modification and redistribution, on the open-source AI platform Hugging Face, with intentions to utilize Exaone 4.0 for research, academic and educational purposes.
Other well-known open-weight models include Google’s Gemma, Meta’s Llama, Microsoft’s Phi, Alibaba’s Qwen and Mistral AI’s Mistral.
LG AI Research also launched a commercial application programming interface through a partnership with FriendliAI, allowing users to utilize Exaone 4.0 even without a high-performance GPU.
LG AI Research will detail its AI research and future plans during its LG AI Talk Concert 2025 seminar at the LG Sciencepark in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Tuesday, July 22.
