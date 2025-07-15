 Nvidia's CEO says it has approval to sell its H20 AI computer chips in China
Nvidia's CEO says it has approval to sell its H20 AI computer chips in China

Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 13:09
President and CEO of Nvidia Corporation Jensen Huang delivers a speech during the Computex 2025 exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan on May 19. [AP/YONHAP]

Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang says the technology giant has won approval from the Trump administration to sell its advanced H20 artificial intelligence computer chips to China.
 
Huang made the comments in a company blog late Monday and also spoke about the coup on China’s state-run CGTN television network in remarks shown on X.
 

The White House announced in April that it would restrict sales of Nvidia’s H20 chips and AMD’s MI308 chips to China.
 
Nvidia said the tighter export controls would cost the company an extra $5.5 billion.
 
Huang and other technology leaders have been lobbying President Donald Trump to reverse the restrictions. They argue that such limits hinder U.S. competition in a leading-edge sector in one of the world’s largest markets for technology.

