They fly to Seoul in trousers. They leave in baggy jeans.
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 07:00 Updated: 15 Jul. 2025, 07:59
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Polo shirts and slim-fit trousers are the unofficial uniform of many young men in the United States — including 27-year-old Jeremy Aban. But before heading off to graduate school to study ophthalmology, Aban was ready to try something bolder and trendier.
"I was looking for something to improve my style," said Aban, who was on a week-long trip to Korea. "I usually wear very classic, but I am trying to be a little more interested in this. I want trendier style. More stylish."
So he turned to K-fashion, booking a “Shopping Tour with Professional K-fashion Stylist in Seoul” through Klook, which promised to locate clothing “curated just for him.” Many K-pop and K-drama stars — celebrated as fashion icons — have helped fuel the rising popularity of services like these.
Aban isn't the only shopper with a growing interest in K-fashion: Shopping-related bookings on Klook jumped 21 times in the first quarter of this year from the same period of last year. The highest sales came from Japan, followed by Taiwan and the United States, according to the travel platform.
On a sweltering Tuesday afternoon, Jeremy made his way to Myeong-dong — one of busiest shopping neighborhoods in central Seoul — to meet his fashion fairy godmother. The Korea JoongAng Daily was able to follow along on the journey.
Even from afar, the stylist of the day was hard to miss — a crisp white polo tucked into black pin-striped shorts, paired with shiny black dress shoes and white socks.
To break the ice, Rams asked a series of friendly questions: "When did you arrive in Korea?" "What are you studying?" And, of course, "What's your personal color?"
After brief introductions, the two headed straight to their first stop, the Musinsa Standard, known for selling modern basics at reasonable prices. Rams immediately got to work, pulling items off the rack. He had already preselected a handful of casual, but trendy, outfits matched to Jeremy’s size and style preferences, based on a form Aban had filled out in advance.
“This pair of gray trousers has vending, so they’re breathable, and the pleats add detail,” Rams explained in English — not native, but easy to understand — as he hung the trousers on the rack. “The fabric is good for summer as well.”
“Because you said you like darker colors, you can wear them with a black T-shirt,” Rams said, placing such a shirt on top of Aban's pile. “But you could also pair them with a white short-sleeve.”
Remodelme launched in April 2023, initially catering to Korean clients. But after noticing the growing number of foreign tourists shopping in Myeong-dong, Rams and his wife, Laura, expanded their business to international visitors. Their tours quickly gained popularity — especially among Singaporean travelers — and they now receive around 30 bookings per month. Clients range from teenagers to people in their 70s, with gender split 50-50.
Remodelme's tour can be booked through Klook, GetYourGuide, Kkday and BeautyDayKorea. A one-hour solo session costs 168,800 won ($122). Groups can also book, for a slight discount, and each participant is assigned their own stylist. Participants can also choose their preferred shopping location, including Gangnam and Yongsan, with appointments available as early as 11:30 a.m.
“You said you like layering, so I chose this outerwear for you. It’s classy and formal, so match it with the white jeans and this white T-shirt,” Rams said, placing another set on Aban's rack. “I know you don’t want to go for something too normal.”
Since Musinsa Standard’s Myeong-dong branch doesn’t allow customers to leave the fitting room wearing unpurchased clothes, Aban took a photo of each outfit and showed it to Rams after stepping out of the fitting room. Outfits that passed the test went straight into a shopping bag.
There was a short line for the fitting room, since the tour took place on a weekday around lunchtime; on weekends, when the wait is longer, Remodelme stylists may recommend additional outfits for customers to try on after the tour ends.
The styling process continued for about six more outfits. While many clients typically look for casual everyday styles, some come hoping to be styled like stars such as Lee Jong-suk or Cha Eun-woo. Teenage customers, in particular, often request looks inspired by K-pop artists Blackpink and aespa.
Aban ended up purchasing around half the outfits he tried on. After checking out and filing tax-free — with Rams helping every step of the way — the pair moved on to their second destination, 8Seconds, another casual brand just five minutes away. The process continued, with Rams also helping Aban tuck in his shirts and explaining which shoes or accessories would work well with each outfit.
“These aren’t outfits I would’ve picked out on my own. The stylist gave me lots of suggestions that were helpful,” Aban admitted. The experience, he said, “gives you different ways of thinking about fashion.”
What stood out the most about the tour, however, was the personal interaction. “It was much nicer than just being sent a list of options. I was really talked through it. I think it’s definitely worthwhile for someone who’s open to trying new styles.”
Remodelme isn't the only program of its type out there. A shopping tour with active stylist Rein, which includes a 15-minute online consultation, 90 minutes of offline shopping and a 15-minute summary session for 160,000 won, is currently listed on online talent market Kmong. Similar activities can also be found on the website Soomgo, though their availability in English and other non-Korean languages may vary.
“We’re not here to force anyone into a certain look,” Rams said. “We try to find what works for each person and what they want. We want the customers to feel that they can be stylish too.”
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
