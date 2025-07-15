Caution needed on wartime operational control transition (KOR)

Wi Sung-lac, South Korean National Security Adviser, said on Sunday that the Lee Jae Myung administration has not reopened discussions on the transfer of wartime operational control (Opcon) from the United States to Korea. “There is no new agenda regarding Opcon under the current government,” he stated, adding that the issue “is not a bargaining chip” in ongoing tariff or security negotiations with Washington.Wi’s remarks came after speculation that Seoul and Washington had resumed negotiations on the Opcon transition. Some media outlets reported that talks were already underway, while Rep. Kim Woo-young of the Democratic Party, a member of a special envoy delegation to the United States, publicly argued that the issue should be raised during Korea-U.S. summits.By emphasizing that such speculations could harm bilateral talks, Wi moved to prevent the issue from escalating. But questions surrounding Opcon remain politically sensitive. Members of the so-called “self-reliance” faction continue to advocate for full Korean control of wartime operations. The government must be fully prepared to handle the issue if it resurfaces.Wartime operational control was transferred to U.S. forces by President Syngman Rhee shortly after the outbreak of the Korean War in 1950. South Korea regained peacetime control under President Roh Tae-woo, but in wartime, command still shifts to the Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command once Defcon 3 is declared. This arrangement provides a framework for automatic U.S. military involvement in the event of a conflict.Still, critics argue that it is unacceptable for a sovereign state not to hold full operational authority over its armed forces. The Roh Moo-hyun administration had set Dec. 1, 2015 as the transition date, but increasing threats from North Korea caused both governments to delay the process. They agreed instead on a “conditions-based” transfer requiring the South Korean military to meet specific readiness benchmarks.In April, Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, reaffirmed that the transition must follow a thorough security assessment. “Korea must be ready to assume command of the Combined Forces Command under appropriate security conditions,” he said.North Korea continues to expand its nuclear and missile capabilities and is modernizing conventional forces. Its growing military cooperation with Russia, including reported deployments to Ukraine, has given it combat experience. These developments have raised concerns that North Korea’s threat is evolving faster than South Korea’s readiness.The eventual transfer of Opcon remains a long-term goal. But it must be guided by sober evaluation and strategic caution, not political calculation or ideological debate. National security demands realism above all else.위성락 대통령실 국가안보실장이 그제 “이재명 정부에서 전작권(전시작전통제권) 협의를 새로 시작한 것은 없다”며 “전작권 이슈는 대미 관세·안보 협상의 카드가 아니다”고 밝혔다. 위 실장이 지난주 미국을 다녀온 뒤 전작권 환수와 관련한 논란이 일자 사전 차단에 나선 것이다. 일부 언론은 “한·미가 이미 전작권 환수 문제 협의에 나섰다”고 보도했고, 대미 특사단에 내정된 김우영 더불어민주당 의원이 한·미 정상회담 등에서 전작권 전환을 수면 위로 올려야 한다고 주장했다.위 실장이 “이러면 (한·미) 협상에도 좋은 영향을 미치지 못한다”고 진화에 나서면서 논란은 일단 사그라지는 분위기다. 그렇지만 자주파로 불리는 인사들은 우리 군의 전작권 환수가 필요하다는 입장이어서 이 문제는 언제든 뜨거운 감자로 등장할 수 있다. 정부의 신중하고 철저한 대비가 필요하다.전작권은 6·25전쟁 발발 직후 이승만 대통령이 미국에 넘겨준 뒤 여전히 미군이 갖고 있다. 김영삼 정부 때 평시작전통제권을 환수했지만, 전투준비태세(데프콘) 3이 발효되면 한미연합사령관에게 작전권을 이양하는 구조다. 유사시 미군이 자동으로 개입하는 근거이기도 하다. 반대로 일각에선 자주 국가인 한국에 전작권이 없는 건 문제라는 인식도 강하다. 노무현 정부는 2012년 전작권을 한국군이 행사하도록 시기를 못 박았으나 북한 핵과 미사일 위협이 증대하자 한·미는 전작권 전환을 연기했다. 한국군의 작전 수행 능력 확보라는 ‘조건’에 기초한 전환에 합의한 것이다. 덴 케인 미 합참의장은 지난 4월 “(전작권) 전환 이전에 한국이 한미연합사령부의 지휘권을 맡기에 적합한 안보 환경이 조성돼야 한다”고 강조했다. 아직은 때가 아니라는 뜻이다.북한은 최근 핵과 미사일에 더해 육·해·공군의 재래식 무기 현대화에도 박차를 가하고 있다. 특히 북한은 우크라이나 전쟁에 대규모 병력을 파견하는 등 현대전 경험까지 쌓았다. 한국군의 전작권 준비 속도보다 북한의 위협 증대가 더 빠르다는 우려를 지울 수 없다. 이 때문에 미 상원도 지난 9일(현지시간) 주한미군 감축 제한과 함께 전작권 전환을 막는 내년도 국방수권법안(NDAA)을 통과시켰다.우리 군이 언젠가는 전작권을 되찾아와야 함은 물론이다. 하지만 안보는 국가의 운명을 가를 수 있다는 점에서 전작권 전환을 위해선 철저한 역량 평가와 신중한 접근이 앞서야 한다. 이를 국가 간 거래 대상으로 여기거나, 남남갈등의 소재로 삼아서는 안 된다. 이 문제만큼은 감정이나 이념을 떠나 냉정하고 현실적으로 생각해야 한다. 우리 군도 정보나 작전계획 수립 능력 등 자체 역량을 하루빨리 갖추도록 허리띠를 졸라매야 한다.