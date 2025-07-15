The rise of Twitter: From a simple idea to a global voice (KOR)

On July 15, 2006, the world heard its first digital “tweet.” Twitter, the new social media platform developed by San Francisco-based podcasting company Odeo, was officially introduced. Inspired by the sound of birds, the name captured the platform’s essence: brief, fast and ubiquitous communication. Just three months earlier, on March 21, co-founder Jack Dorsey had posted the first message on the site: “just setting up my twttr.”The idea was straightforward. Dorsey envisioned a service that allowed users to send text messages to multiple friends at once. From this simple premise, Twitter quickly evolved into a platform for spontaneous, real-time communication. Users shared casual musings — “What should I eat today?” or “Anyone want to hang out?” — but soon expanded their use to include news updates, rumors, public shaming and political messaging.The world responded enthusiastically. By March 2007, Twitter was seeing over 60,000 tweets daily. In 2013, the company employed 2,000 people and had more than 200 million active users.Its role became more prominent with the rise of smartphones. The launch of the iPhone in 2007 fueled the expansion of social networking platforms, and Twitter stood out as one of the most influential. It became a central medium for public discourse in the digital age.Twitter’s impact on global events grew steadily. The Arab Spring, which began in Tunisia in December 2010, was amplified by Twitter, allowing protesters to organize and broadcast in real time. In 2016, Donald Trump’s rise to the U.S. presidency was inseparable from his use of the platform as a direct political tool.In 2023, Twitter was acquired by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and rebranded as “X,” undergoing a turbulent transition. Yet the platform remains widely used, with 225 million daily active users.The influence of platforms like Twitter is not confined to the West. In Korea, too, social media has become central to political communication. President Lee Jae Myung recently used X to issue instructions to his prime minister — signaling that the norms of governance are evolving in the digital era.Whether for sharing daily thoughts or shaping global events, Twitter has transformed how the world speaks — and listens.2006년 7월 15일 세상에 ‘짹짹’ 소리가 울려 퍼지기 시작했다. 미국 샌프란시스코의 팟캐스트 서비스 업체인 오데오(Odeo)가 새 울음소리를 따서 이름 붙인 SNS 트위터를 공식 발표한 것이다. 그해 3월 21일 창업자 잭 도시(사진)가 “내 트위터 세팅 중(just setting up my twttr)”이라는 첫 트윗을 내보낸 지 석 달여 만의 일이었다.세상은 트위터에 열광했다. 이듬해인 2007년 3월 매일 6만 개 이상의 트윗이 작성됐다. 2013년에는 2000명의 직원을 고용하고 2억 명의 활동 사용자를 보유한 글로벌 기업이 됐다. 테슬라의 최고경영자(CEO)인 일론 머스크에게 인수돼 2023년 엑스(X)로 개명한 후 잠시 난항을 겪었지만 지금도 매일 2억2500만 명이 활발히 이용하고 있다.잭 도시의 아이디어는 단순했다. 문자메시지를 친구 여럿에게 동시에 보낼 수 있게 해주면 어떨까. 사람들은 ‘오늘 뭐 먹지’ ‘심심한데 나랑 놀 사람?’ 같은 잡담을 쉽고 빠르게 나눌 수 있을 것이다. 사용자들은 거기서 멈추지 않았다. 뉴스를 돌려 보고, 소문을 퍼뜨리고, 특정인을 비방하고, 심지어 시위를 조직하거나 정치적인 메시지를 낼 때도 트위터를 사용하기 시작한 것이다.2007년 아이폰이 출시되고 스마트폰이 급속도로 보급되기 시작했다. 이렇게 SNS 시대가 열렸고, 트위터는 그중 가장 뜨거운 매체였다. 2010년 12월 튀니지에서 시작한 ‘아랍의 봄’이나 2016년 도널드 트럼프의 미국 대통령 당선 등 트위터를 빼놓고 21세기 역사를 설명하는 것은 불가능해졌다. 최근엔 일론 머스크가 자신의 것이 된 X에서 트럼프를 비판하고, 트럼프는 본인이 만든 SNS 트루스 소셜에서 반론을 편다.좋은 의미건, 나쁜 의미건 SNS를 끊을 수 없는 세상이다. 최근 이재명 대통령이 X를 통해 국무총리에게 업무 지시를 내린 것을 보면 우리도 그 흐름에서 예외는 아닌 듯하다.