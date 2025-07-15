BTS member Jin's Amsterdam concert to be broadcast in global theaters on Aug. 10
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 12:43
- LIM JEONG-WON
BTS member Jin's solo fan concert in Amsterdam scheduled for Aug. 10 will be broadcast live in theaters around the world, agency BigHit Music said Tuesday.
The concert, as part of Jin's ongoing world tour “RunSeokjin Ep. Tour,” is set to take place at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam and marks the closing performance of the tour, which began in June in Goyang, Gyeonggi, and covered nine cities in total.
To accommodate global fans, the show will be streamed in theaters across more than 80 countries and regions, including a delayed broadcast for time zone differences in Asia.
In Korea, the live broadcast will be available at CGV, Lotte Cinema and Megabox theaters. Ticket reservations open on July 24 at 6 p.m. More information about the screenings are available on the official website of the live viewing event.
The Amsterdam show follows a recent live viewing event for Jin’s concert at Kyocera Dome Osaka, which was broadcast to audiences worldwide.
Jin is currently in the middle of the North American and European legs of his tour. He will perform at the Honda Center in Anaheim on July 18 and 19, followed by stops in Dallas, Tampa, Newark, London and Amsterdam.
