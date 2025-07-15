BoA cancels upcoming solo shows due to knee condition
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 12:41
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Singer BoA’s upcoming solo concerts, scheduled for two days between Aug. 30 to 31, have been canceled due to the artist’s health issues, her agency SM Entertainment said Tuesday.
“We would like to inform fans that it has become difficult to proceed with BoA’s fifth solo concert due to the artist’s health,” SM Entertainment said in a press release. “Due to her recent worsening knee pain, BoA was diagnosed with acute osteonecrosis requiring surgical treatment.”
“She was advised to refrain from excessive physical activity and performances such as dancing, and to undergo surgery as soon as possible,” the agency went on.
“We deeply apologize for causing concern to fans with this sudden news, and we ask for your generous understanding, as this decision was made with the artist's health as the top priority,” SM Entertainment said.
However, the release of BoA’s next album will carry on as scheduled, the agency said.
“We will re-announce whether or not the concert can be held in the future based on the artist's recovery progress after the surgery,” SM Entertainment said. “We will do our best to ensure that BoA can focus on treatment and recovery, with the artist's health and safety as our top priority.”
BoA debuted in 2000 and is known for songs like “Atlantis Princess” (2003), “Eat You Up” (2008), “Hurricane Venus” (2010) and “Only One” (2012).
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)