HUNTR/X sweeps the charts, paving way for potential Oscar nomination
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 15:33
The soundtrack for the Netflix animated movie “KPop Demon Hunters" is taking over Billboard charts in the United States.
On July 14, Billboard posted an article on its website previewing the top 10 songs for the Hot 100 singles chart dated July 19. According to the article, “Golden,” a track performed by the fictional girl group HUNTR/X from “KPop Demon Hunters" landed at No. 6 on the singles chart. The song has been breaking its own record each week, rising from No. 81 two weeks ago to No. 23 last week, and now to No. 6.
HUNTR/X is the first fictional artist group to crack the Hot 100’s top 10 since Hannah Montana did so 16 years ago in 2009. Hannah Montana is the protagonist of the U.S. live-action musical sitcom of the same title, which aired from 2009 to 2011. The character was portrayed by singer Miley Cyrus.
Along with the soundtrack’s success, interest in the musicians behind the songs is also growing. The artists who performed as HUNTR/X are all Korean American. EJAE, who voices the character Rumi's performances and is known for her soaring vocals, is a former SM Entertainment trainee and a noted K-pop songwriter who has worked on Red Velvet’s “Psycho” (2019) and aespa’s “Armageddon” (2024). Audrey Nuna provided vocals for the character Mira's performances, while Rei Ami, a rapper and singer-songwriter, voiced Zoey's singing voice.
In the animation, HUNTR/X competes with the boy band Saja Boys, whose songs are also ranking high on real charts. The group’s tracks “Your Idol” and “Soda Pop” both landed in the top 10 on Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts, ranking No. 3 and No. 5 for “Your Idol,” and No. 6 and No. 7 for “Soda Pop.” “Golden” topped both charts.
As for the vocals behind Saja Boys, Jinu was performed by Andrew Choi, a contestant on SBS TV’s audition program “K-pop Star” (2011-12) who is now a producer and composer at SM Entertainment, Baby by Danny Chung, a producer at The Black Label, Mystery Saja by Kevin Woo, a former member of the boy band U-Kiss, Abby Saja by singer Neckwave and Romance Saja by samUILee, who has contributed to Seventeen and Riize albums.
The film soundtrack featuring “Golden,” “Your Idol” and “Soda Pop” reached No. 2 on Billboard’s main albums chart, the Billboard 200, this week, marking its highest position yet.
Billboard, in a separate article, also speculated on the possibility of “Golden” being nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars. The article noted that if the song is nominated, EJAE would become the second Korean-American composer nominated for an Academy Award. Korean American composer Karen O was previously nominated for her work on the soundtrack for the 2013 film “Her.” The 2026 Oscars will take place on March 2, with the shortlist for 10 categories, including Best Original Song, to be announced on Dec. 16 this year. Final nominations will be revealed on Jan. 22 of next year.
“KPop Demon Hunters" follows HUNTR/X, a K-pop girl group that moonlights as exorcists, as they battle the demon boy band Saja Boys. HUNTR/X drew inspiration from Korean shamans, while the Saja Boys were modeled after the grim reaper.
