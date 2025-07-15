 NCT Dream's 'Go Back To The Future' tops Korean, Chinese charts minutes after release
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

NCT Dream's 'Go Back To The Future' tops Korean, Chinese charts minutes after release

Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 14:44
A teaser image for NCT Dream's fifth album, ″Go Back To The Future″ [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

A teaser image for NCT Dream's fifth album, ″Go Back To The Future″ [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
K-pop boy band NCT Dream roared back onto the K-pop scene, as its fifth full-length album “Go Back To The Future,” released on Monday, shot to the top of charts in Korea and China within minutes of release, its agency, SM Entertainment, announced Tuesday. 
 
The album claimed No. 1 on domestic platforms Hanteo Chart and Yes24 and dominated the digital album sales rankings on China’s biggest music service, QQ Music, just five minutes after dropping.
 

Related Article

 
Led by the single “Chiller,” the album mixes genres to capture the exuberance and energy of youth. Another highlight is the track “BTTF,” short for “Back to the future.” 
 
NCT Dream is one of four subunits of the larger NCT group, alongside NCT U, NCT 127 and WayV. NCT Dream has seven members: Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.
 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags NCT Dream Album Go Back To The Future

More in K-pop

NCT Dream's 'Go Back To The Future' tops Korean, Chinese charts minutes after release

BTS member Jin's Amsterdam concert to be broadcast in global theaters on Aug. 10

BoA cancels upcoming solo shows due to knee condition

SF9 to tour Europe and U.S. from October

HYBE to immediately appeal decision to clear Min Hee-jin of breach of trust charges

Related Stories

NCT Dream to release Christmas-themed album 'Candy' on Dec. 16

NCT Dream to drop second full-length album 'Glitch Mode' on March 28

Kakao to start webtoon series based on boy band NCT

NCT Dream to drop repackaged version of 'Hot Sauce' album on June 28

NCT Dream names Asian venues for third world tour starting in May
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)