NCT Dream's 'Go Back To The Future' tops Korean, Chinese charts minutes after release
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 14:44
- PAIK JI-HWAN
K-pop boy band NCT Dream roared back onto the K-pop scene, as its fifth full-length album “Go Back To The Future,” released on Monday, shot to the top of charts in Korea and China within minutes of release, its agency, SM Entertainment, announced Tuesday.
The album claimed No. 1 on domestic platforms Hanteo Chart and Yes24 and dominated the digital album sales rankings on China’s biggest music service, QQ Music, just five minutes after dropping.
Led by the single “Chiller,” the album mixes genres to capture the exuberance and energy of youth. Another highlight is the track “BTTF,” short for “Back to the future.”
NCT Dream is one of four subunits of the larger NCT group, alongside NCT U, NCT 127 and WayV. NCT Dream has seven members: Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.
