 SF9 to tour Europe and U.S. from October
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 12:40 Updated: 15 Jul. 2025, 13:04
A poster for boy band SF9's fifth domestic solo concert [FNC ENTERTAINMENT]

K-pop boy band SF9 will embark on a tour across Europe and the United States beginning Oct. 8.
 
The boy band’s agency FNC Entertainment said Tuesday that the tour is titled “2025 SF9 Live Fantasy #5 Love Dawn.”
 

The group will kick off the European leg of the tour in Helsinki, Finland, on Oct. 8, followed by performances in London on Oct. 15 and Warsaw, Poland, on Oct. 19. Additional dates and cities will be announced later.
 
SF9 will then head to the United States, starting with a concert in Boston on Oct. 30. The group will continue to Philadelphia on Nov. 1, New York on Nov. 2, Washington on Nov. 4, Charlotte on Nov. 7, Jacksonville on Nov. 9, Atlanta on Nov. 12, Indianapolis on Nov. 15, Chicago on Nov. 16, St. Louis on Nov. 19, Kansas City on Nov. 20, Oklahoma City on Nov. 23, Fort Worth on Nov. 26, Houston on Nov. 28, San Antonio on Nov. 30, Portland on Dec. 2, San Jose on Dec. 4 and Los Angeles on Dec. 7.
 
The group recently held a solo concert in Seoul in June — its first in two and a half years — and is scheduled to perform in Hong Kong on Aug. 30.
 
Tickets for the tour will be available via kpoptickets.com starting Aug. 1.
 
SF9 debuted in October 2016 under FNC Entertainment with the single “Feeling Sensation.” Originally a nine-member group, the band now consists of eight members — Yoo Tae-yang, Youngbin, Zuho, Hwiyoung, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon and Chani — following Rowoon’s departure in September 2023.
 
SF9 is known for hits including “So Beautiful” (2016), “O Sole Mio” (2017), “Round and Round” (2019), “Good Guy” (2020) and “Puzzle” (2023).

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags SF9 FNC Entertainment

