SHINee’s Onew introduces second full-length album 'Percent' ahead of solo tour — in pictures

Onew performs lead track, “Animals,” during a showcase for the release of its second full-length album, “Percent,” at Myunghwa Live Hall in western Seoul on July 15. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
SHINee’s Onew held a showcase on Tuesday at the Myunghwa Live Hall in western Seoul to mark the release of his second full-length album “Percent.”
Onew’s new album arrives six months after the release of his fourth EP “Connection,” which dropped in January. “Percent” features 11 tracks, including the lead track “Animals,” and ten B-side tracks. Onew took part in the production of the album, writing the lyrics for most of the songs and contributing to the arrangement of “Animals.”
“Producing this album made me realize that this is something I can’t do alone,” Onew told reporters. “Working on the track "Epilogue" made me question whether I’ve been taking things too lightly, and reflect on how I could better satisfy more people. This is why I feel this album is only about 60 percent complete.”
Onew is also gearing up for a solo tour that will begin with two performances in Seoul on Aug. 2 and 3. The tour will continue across four regions in Asia, including Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo, and Kaohsiung, followed by stops in eight European cities and three in Latin America.
“This will be my first time going solo to Europe and Latin America,” Onew said. “Last time, for the U.S. tour, I was very nervous and worried. But as soon as I met my fans, I was able to immerse myself in the experience and felt more at ease. For this tour, fans can expect a more confident Onew.”
Here are some highlights from the media event, where Onew posed for the cameras and introduced his album to the press.
Onew poses for photos during a showcase for the release of his second full-length album, “Percent,” at Myunghwa Live Hall in western Seoul on July 15. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Onew performs lead track, “Animals,” during a showcase for the release of his second full-length album, “Percent,” at Myunghwa Live Hall in western Seoul on July 15. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Onew answers questions during a showcase for the release of his second full-length album, “Percent,” at Myunghwa Live Hall in western Seoul on July 15. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
