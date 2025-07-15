 Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen during 'Cowboy Carter' tour
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 15:31
Beyonce accepts the Innovator Award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 1. [AP/YONHAP]

Unreleased music by Beyoncé along with footage, show plans and concert set lists were stolen from a car in Atlanta rented by the singer's choreographer and one of her dancers, according to a police incident report.
 
The theft of the materials, stored on five thumb drives, happened on July 8, two days before Beyoncé began a four-day residency at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Beyoncé was set to take the stage Monday evening for her last night in the city.
 

The Atlanta Police Department said in a press release Monday it has secured an arrest warrant for a suspect whose identity was withheld.
 
Two MacBook laptops, Apple headphones, as well as luxury clothing and accessories were also reported stolen, according to the incident report.
 
Beyoncé's choreographer, Christopher Grant, and dancer Diandre Blue told police they parked their rental car, a 2024 Jeep Wagoneer, at a food hall in the city at about 8:09 p.m. The pair returned to the car just after 9 p.m. to discover the trunk window had been damaged and two suitcases had been taken.
 
Grant told officers that “he was also carrying some personal sensitive information for the musician Beyoncé,” the police report stated.
 
The report identifies a possible suspect vehicle as a 2025 red Hyundai Elantra. Responding officers were able to identify “light prints” at the scene, and security cameras in the parking lot captured the incident, according to the report.
 
Officers canvassed an area where the stolen laptop and headphones were tracked by using the devices’ location services, the report stated.
 
Beyoncé kicked off her highly anticipated tour in late April, taking her Grammy-winning album “Cowboy Carter” to stadiums in the United States and Europe. The singer will end her tour with two Las Vegas dates in late July.



