 Stars and director of 'Wednesday' to visit Korea ahead of season 2 premiere
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 11:23
Netflix has confirmed that director Tim Burton and actors Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers will visit Korea ahead of the release of the first part of season two of “Wednesday” (2022-), which premieres globally on Aug. 6.
 
The upcoming season of “Wednesday” follows Wednesday Addams as she returns to Nevermore Academy for a new semester and is drawn into an even darker and stranger mystery.  
 

The first season of the series became a global phenomenon, topping Netflix’s Global Top 10 list with over 1.7 billion viewing hours. With its return, the show's stars and creative lead are heading to Korea to meet fans, according to Netflix.
 
A large-scale fan event will be held on Aug. 10 at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, themed as a Nevermore Academy "entrance ceremony." Fans will be able to explore interactive experiences inspired by the show, including trying on costumes and props and participating in Q&A sessions, trivia and more with Burton, Ortega and Myers.  
 
Applications for attendance are open from Tuesday to July 23 via the Nevermore Academy website, and anyone aged 15 or older can apply.
 
The following evening, on Aug. 11, Ewha Womans University will host a special guest talk session titled “Intro to Wednesday,” featuring a talk with the director and cast moderated by film journalist Lee Eun-sun.  
 
The session will include behind-the-scenes insights on the making of season two, new characters, directorial choices and a sneak peek at the season's part two, set for release in September. Applications for the guest talk event will be accepted from July 28 to Aug. 1, with further details to be announced through Netflix Korea’s social media.
 
Netflix has also hinted at additional content to be filmed during the team’s stay in Korea.
 
The first part of season two of “Wednesday” will be available exclusively on Netflix beginning Aug. 6.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
