Defense minister nominee aims to 'achieve Opcon transfer' during Lee administration
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 14:58
Ahn Gyu-back, defense minister nominee, on Tuesday signaled that Lee Jae Myung administration intends to push forward with the long-delayed transfer of wartime operational control, or Opcon, from the United States to Korea.
“I understand that the goal is to achieve Opcon transfer during the Lee Jae Myung administration,” Ahn told lawmakers at the National Assembly’s National Defense Committee on Tuesday, responding to a question from People Power Party (PPP) Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun.
Ahn cited “significant progress” made by the Korean military since the 2006 agreement with Washington, noting steady improvements through “regular evaluations and painstaking effort,” echoing remarks he made in response to Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Hwang Hee.
The timeline for Opcon transfer has been repeatedly pushed back. It was first set, under former President Roh Moo-hyun, for April 2012, then delayed by the Lee Myung-bak administration to December 2015. The Park Geun-hye administration later scrapped any set date, tying the move to meeting specific conditions.
Ahn’s remark that “significant progress has been made” acknowledged that efforts by the Korean military to meet the conditions for the Opcon transfer are yielding results.
In a written response submitted to lawmakers ahead of the hearing, Ahn stated, “To pursue the Opcon transfer in line with the government’s policy direction, I will continue to develop the necessary elements in a timely manner, including a road map.”
“In accordance with the Korea-U.S. agreement, our military is pushing for the Opcon transfer, including the future combined defense system, and will work to ensure that a Korea-led combined defense structure is stably established,” Ahn added.
The hearing opened with partisan clashes regarding Ahn’s military service.
“Ahn was drafted as a defense soldier in 1983 and served for 22 months, but the service period for defense soldiers at the time was only 14 months,” said PPP Rep. Kang Sun-young. “I requested his full military records to find out why he served longer, but the request was denied on privacy grounds.”
“He is the first nominee for defense minister to have served as a defense soldier since the founding of the military, and it just so happens that the president and prime minister both didn’t serve in the military,” said Kang. “The president is charged with illegally sending money to North Korea that could have been used for nuclear weapons development, and the prime minister served prison time for orchestrating the occupation of the U.S. Cultural Center.”
Fellow PPP Rep. Lim Jong-deuk also commented, “There are concerns about whether a defense soldier is suited to take on the dual responsibilities of military administration and command as defense minister.”
In response, DP lawmaker Jung Chung-rae said, “The greatest threat to national security is Yoon Suk Yeol’s unconstitutional actions like martial law and insurrection,” and described Ahn as “an A+ candidate who meets all the necessary and sufficient conditions to serve as defense minister.”
Later, Sung Il-jong, also of the PPP, said, “There are several tips suggesting that [Ahn’s] extended service may have been due to disciplinary action,” and repeatedly asked Ahn to submit his military record. The request sparked a shouting match between lawmakers.
DP lawmaker Kim Byung-joo argued that military records include evaluations from superiors, meaning refusal to submit them on privacy grounds is valid. PPP Rep. Han Ki-ho countered, “Why would evaluations appear on a military card?”
BY KIM JI-HYE
