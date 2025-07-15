Defense minister nominee vows to militarily support gov't efforts to establish peace

Defense Minister nominee Ahn Gyu-back pledged Tuesday to militarily support the government's push to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula and mend strained ties with North Korea."[If I take office], I will militarily support the government's efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula," Ahn told a parliamentary confirmation hearing.The minister nominee emphasized the importance of leaving doors open for engagement with the North."While establishing deterrence based on immense military power, a door for dialogue to ease tension and build trust should be left open," Ahn said, vowing to seek "strength-based" and "sustainable" peace.Ahn, a five-term lawmaker, was tapped as President Lee Jae Myung's first defense minister last month. He is the first civilian defense chief to be nominated in 64 years for the post that has generally been held by retired military generals.If appointed, Ahn will succeed former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who stands trial over allegedly playing a key role in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law imposition on Dec. 3.Noting how the military's morale has been damaged by the martial law that involved troops, Ahn vowed to strengthen civilian control of the military and rebuild it into one trusted by the people."What we should do now is to correct the former administration's mistake over its illegal martial law imposition … and firmly establish civilian control so the military is not used as a private means for [people in] power," he said."I will seek to restore the people's trust … so that the military can solely focus on its role while adhering to political neutrality."Ahn noted the military faces an array of challenges, ranging from uncertainties in the global security order and changes in warfare stemming from the development of cutting-edge technology.He also mentioned how North Korea's continued nuclear and missile development and deepening strategic alignment among North Korea, China and Russia are ramping up tensions in Northeast Asia.Against such a backdrop, Ahn vowed to strengthen a defense cooperation network based on the South Korea-U.S. alliance and trilateral cooperation, also involving Japan."While advancing security cooperation with the United States and Japan, I will bolster defense cooperation with the region and with global nations," he said. "I will seek a cooperative relationship with neighboring countries with a focus on national interest, while prioritizing peace on the Korean Peninsula and people's safety."Yonhap