 Korea, Southeast Asian students to collaborate on climate change at international workshop
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Korea, Southeast Asian students to collaborate on climate change at international workshop

Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 17:48 Updated: 15 Jul. 2025, 18:20
Students from Asean and Korea pose for a photograph during last year's ASEAN-Korea Youth Network Workshop held in Korea and Lao PDR. [ASEAN-KOREA CENTRE]

Students from Asean and Korea pose for a photograph during last year's ASEAN-Korea Youth Network Workshop held in Korea and Lao PDR. [ASEAN-KOREA CENTRE]

Fifty undergraduate and graduate students from Asean member states and Korea will join hands to brainstorm policies for sustainable development of the region for a week starting Wednesday in Korea and Cambodia, the ASEAN-Korea Centre said Tuesday.
 
The Asean-Korea Youth Network Workshop will run in Korea from Wednesday to Saturday and in Cambodia from Sunday to Tuesday, July 22. The event will mark the 11th of its kind since its launch in 2012; the ASEAN-Korea Centre took a two-year hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic.
 
Under this year’s theme, “Strengthening Asean-Korea youth’s engagement: leveraging the green economy for inclusive growth,” participants will attend expert lectures on how to incorporate nature-based approaches into climate policy and to create a sustainable future.
 

Related Article

In Korea, the students will visit the Seoul Energy Dream Center in Mapo District, western Seoul, and the Green Climate Fund headquarters in Incheon. In Cambodia, they will meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs of International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn and tour the Sosoro Museum of Economic and Monetary History and the Royal Palace.
 
Kim Jae-shin, secretary general of the ASEAN-Korea Centre, said in a press release that the program will serve as a “meaningful platform for young leaders to discuss the challenges of achieving inclusive growth through a green economy.” Kim added that he hoped that the program could bolster mutual understanding and strengthen cooperation between Korea and Asean.
 
This year’s program is a partnership between Yonsei University Underwood International College and the Institute for International Studies and Public Policy of the Royal University of Phnom Penh.
 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea

More in Diplomacy

Korea, Southeast Asian students to collaborate on climate change at international workshop

President Lee invites 20 leaders to participate in upcoming APEC summit in Korea

Japan repeats claim over Korea's Dokdo islets in defense white paper for 21st straight year

French Embassy storms Grand Hyatt to celebrate Bastille Day

Senior Hiroshima official honors Korean survivors of atomic bomb

Related Stories

McDonald's to serve up Seoul experience with working holiday program

Kim Jong-un holds security meeting to discuss military response to alleged South Korean drone infiltration

MBK Partners, Young Poong sweeten tender offer again for Korea Zinc

Kim Jong-un sends birthday message to Putin, praises 'close comradeship'

Kim Jong-un calls for anticorruption measures

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)