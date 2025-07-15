Korea, Southeast Asian students to collaborate on climate change at international workshop
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 17:48 Updated: 15 Jul. 2025, 18:20
- LEE SOO-JUNG
The Asean-Korea Youth Network Workshop will run in Korea from Wednesday to Saturday and in Cambodia from Sunday to Tuesday, July 22. The event will mark the 11th of its kind since its launch in 2012; the ASEAN-Korea Centre took a two-year hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Under this year’s theme, “Strengthening Asean-Korea youth’s engagement: leveraging the green economy for inclusive growth,” participants will attend expert lectures on how to incorporate nature-based approaches into climate policy and to create a sustainable future.
In Korea, the students will visit the Seoul Energy Dream Center in Mapo District, western Seoul, and the Green Climate Fund headquarters in Incheon. In Cambodia, they will meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs of International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn and tour the Sosoro Museum of Economic and Monetary History and the Royal Palace.
Kim Jae-shin, secretary general of the ASEAN-Korea Centre, said in a press release that the program will serve as a “meaningful platform for young leaders to discuss the challenges of achieving inclusive growth through a green economy.” Kim added that he hoped that the program could bolster mutual understanding and strengthen cooperation between Korea and Asean.
This year’s program is a partnership between Yonsei University Underwood International College and the Institute for International Studies and Public Policy of the Royal University of Phnom Penh.
