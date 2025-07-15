 President Lee invites 20 leaders to participate in upcoming APEC summit in Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

President Lee invites 20 leaders to participate in upcoming APEC summit in Korea

Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 17:46 Updated: 15 Jul. 2025, 17:48
Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung speaks during a press briefing on preparations for the APEC summit at the Yongsan presidential office in central Seoul on July 15. [NEWS1]

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung speaks during a press briefing on preparations for the APEC summit at the Yongsan presidential office in central Seoul on July 15. [NEWS1]

President Lee Jae Myung sent letters to 20 leaders inviting them to take part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit this fall, an opportunity to bring together key regional players in Korea to discuss connectivity and prosperity, the presidential office announced Tuesday.  
 
Lee sent the letters to the leaders of the APEC economies on Monday, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, formally inviting them to attend this year's summit hosted in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a press briefing.  
 
The APEC summit, a regional economic forum, is expected to be Korea's biggest diplomatic event of the year and will be Lee's first major test of his ability to host global leaders in the country for multilateral and bilateral meetings while balancing his signature pragmatic diplomacy based on national interest during tense geopolitical circumstances.  

Related Article

 
The 21 APEC member economies include major regional players including the United States, Japan, China and Russia.  
 
"The Lee government has made hosting the APEC summit successfully its top priority since its inauguration and has formed a presidential task force with all relevant secretaries participating," Kang said. "We will do our best to prepare to host the highest-level APEC summit and create an environment for innovative economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region."
 
Lee said the 2025 summit will take place under the theme of "Building a Sustainable Tomorrow" and will discuss ways to strengthen regional connectivity, advance digital innovation and promote shared prosperity, Kang said.  
 
Prime Minister Kim Min-seok visits Gyeongju National Museum during a visit to the city in North Gyeongsang on July 11 to check the preparations for the upcoming APEC summit. [YONHAP]

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok visits Gyeongju National Museum during a visit to the city in North Gyeongsang on July 11 to check the preparations for the upcoming APEC summit. [YONHAP]

The presidential task force has called on relevant aides to meticulously review and prepare for every aspect of the summit, including scheduling, infrastructure, agenda, events and cultural programs to ensure "nothing is overlooked," according to Kang. 
 
Leading up to the leaders' summit, there will be a series of senior officials, ministerial and business-related meetings. This includes the annual APEC CEO Summit, bringing together business executives and government leaders.
 
Jeong Kyu-jae, a former editor-in-chief of the Korean Economic Daily, said in a YouTube video Saturday after a luncheon meeting with President Lee on Friday, that Chinese President Xi plans to visit Korea to attend the APEC summit, while U.S. President Trump remains undecided. He noted that Lee is undecided on whether to attend China's military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of its victory in World War II, slated for September.  
 
When asked by a reporter about the possibility of Xi attending the APEC summit, Kang replied Tuesday that "China was included among the recipients of the letter" but added that attendees "will be announced after a final decision is made."
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin was also invited to the summit as the head of a member country, according to Kang, who confirmed the invitation was sent through the diplomatic mission.  
 
Countries that are not official members of APEC are also expected to attend the regional forum.  
 
Lee verbally invited some leaders to attend the summit in their bilateral conversations, according to Kang, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which expressed its intention to participate despite not being an APEC member.
 
When asked whether a separate invitation was being considered for North Korea, which is not an APEC member, Kang replied, "It seems to be a matter to be reviewed by the diplomatic and unification lines."  
 
Victor Cha, Korea chair at the Washington-based think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), in a panel on June 30, floated the possibility of Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un meeting at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom again if the U.S. president visits the country for the APEC summit.  
 
Construction of a media center for the 2025 APEC summit is underway at the Gyeongju Hwabaek International Convention Center in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on July 1. [YONHAP]

Construction of a media center for the 2025 APEC summit is underway at the Gyeongju Hwabaek International Convention Center in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on July 1. [YONHAP]

The presidential office said Seoul expects around 4,000 government delegates and 4,000 business representatives to attend the APEC gathering. Kang said the total participants could range from 20,000 to 30,000 people.
 
Regarding concerns over insufficient lodgings, Kang confirmed that "accommodations for the government delegation have been roughly prepared for" and that the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry is taking the lead in preparing accommodations in the private sector for businesspeople.  
 
Lee made his multilateral summit debut at the Group of 7, or G7, summit in Canada last month, his first opportunity to meet with world leaders since taking office despite a bilateral meeting with Trump falling through amid tough ongoing tariff talks.  
 
In turn, Lee has ramped up his diplomatic outreach, appointing on Sunday his first four special envoys to the European Union, France, Britain and India. This comes as Lee's office has been in consultations with some 14 countries over the dispatch of presidential special envoys to discuss bilateral ties and areas of mutual interest.  
 

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
tags Korea APEC Lee Jae Myung Donald Trump Xi Jinping United States China Kim Jong-un North Korea Russia

More in Diplomacy

Korea, Southeast Asian students to collaborate on climate change at international workshop

President Lee invites 20 leaders to participate in upcoming APEC summit in Korea

Japan repeats claim over Korea's Dokdo islets in defense white paper for 21st straight year

French Embassy storms Grand Hyatt to celebrate Bastille Day

Senior Hiroshima official honors Korean survivors of atomic bomb

Related Stories

A shaky tripartite coalition

In letter to North's Kim, China's Xi voices willingness for strong bilateral ties

Kim Jong-un touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings

Journalist says Lee hints at possible APEC attendance by China's Xi

Gold retreats from near four-week peak as dollar ticks up
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)