Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 15:54
Pictured is Incheon National University's (INU) Songdo campus. INU ranked No. 9 on this year’s World University Rankings for Innovation, the highest among Korean universities. [INCHEON NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]

Incheon National University (INU) ranked No. 9 on this year’s World University Rankings for Innovation (WURI), an improvement from its No. 13 placement the previous year and the highest among Korean universities.
 
Launched in 2020, WURI evaluates universities around the world based on their education, projects, research and civic engagement activities.
 

This year, 1,253 universities from 87 nations were evaluated across 16 categories, including student support and engagement, student mobility and openness and industrial application. INU ranked third in the category of student mobility and openness and fourth in culture/values.
 
Sitting atop this year’s WURI is the U.S.-based Minerva University, followed by Arizona State University and France’s École 42. Among domestic universities, Seoul National University placed the second highest at No. 19, followed by Hankuk University of Foreign Studies at 22nd.
 
“Our achievement this year comes from the global recognition of our continued efforts to pursue innovative activities,” said INU President Lee In-jae. “As a national university of local base, INU will continue to consolidate its position as a university that keeps earning wide recognition by global rankings based on local innovation.”

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
Incheon National University ranks ninth on World University Rankings for Innovation, beating SNU

