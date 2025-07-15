Students blend study with suntans for 'learncation' program on Jeju Island

Tongmyong University launches training program for international students in trade and logistics

Incheon National University ranks ninth on World University Rankings for Innovation, beating SNU

Student Startup Week kicks off in Daejeon

Related Stories

Chungnam and Hanbat team up for $75M Glocal University 30 bid, again

Mokpo National and Jeonnam State universities strengthen startup focus ahead of merger

Regional leadership is at the heart of CNU president's approach

Daejeon to host university fair in Vietnam to attract international students

[Meet the President] Chungnam National University wants international students to see the positives in Korea