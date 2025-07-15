Student Startup Week kicks off in Daejeon
Chungnam National University is hosting Student Startup Week to help both domestic and international students develop business ideas.
The event is taking place between Monday and Friday at the university's campus in Yuseong District, Daejeon. The opening ceremony occurred on Tuesday, welcoming some 1,300 students online and in person. Dorms are housing students attending in-person activities.
Over 20 different startup training sessions are being conducted through Friday, guiding students on testing proof of concept (POC), brainstorming business ideas and establishing businesses in AI-related fields.
As the event is hosted in Daejeon, students will also ideate businesses solving issues in Daejeon and the nearby Chungcheong provinces.
Programs tailored to international students are also available. On Tuesday and Wednesday, a program on Korea's startup environment is open exclusively to foreign students in the International Student Value-Up Track of the upcoming Promising Student Start-Up Team 300+ competition, taking place from July 9 to Dec. 12. Organized by the Korea Entrepreneurship Foundation, the competition has various tracks for general university students, aspiring entrepreneurs and international students interested in establishing their own business in Korea.
“This event is an example of how the entire Chungcheong region can work together to innovate entrepreneurship education," said Kim Jeong-Kyoum, president of Chungnam National University. "The event will offer students a valuable chance to build real-life entrepreneurial skills and network with students around the nation.”
