Students blend study with suntans for 'learncation' program on Jeju Island
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 07:00
Just as she was starting to settle into campus life about a year after entering college, 24-year-old Jane Yang, a student at Chonnam National University, packed a single bag and boarded a flight not to her university, and not even her hometown, but to the distant island of Jeju to take classes.
After arriving, she wanted to check off the first item on her college bucket list: an experience that would offer a break from her ordinary campus life. For a busy college student with a limited budget, the experience would prove affordable, low-risk and credit-earning, offering a well-rounded mix of education and leisure.
“I always wanted to take classes in Jeju while enjoying a trip. I thought it would be a special memory as a college student,” Yang said. “Also, there are courses and fun activities that are only available on Jeju Island.”
The credit exchange program she joined is widely known as “learncation,” a portmanteau of the words “learn” and “vacation.”
The learncation programs, offered mostly by universities located in regional areas, are becoming a popular choice for students looking to make the most of their summer and winter vacations, as these programs allow students to earn elective credits while enjoying a break in picturesque locations.
Jeju is one of the pioneers of the learncation model, building on the success of its “workation” project launched in 2021. In collaboration with local universities, including Jeju National University (JNU), Jeju Tourism University and Cheju Halla University, the island has been hosting learncation programs every summer, attracting thousands of students.
As part of its effort to expand its reach, Jeju has struck partnership deals with universities across the nation, including Kyung Hee University, Chung-Ang University and Korea National University of Arts, aiming to invite 2,000 students in 2025 and 3,000 by the following year.
“Our goal is to give students from other regions the chance to earn credits while experiencing Jeju’s culture and leisure activities,” said a spokesperson for Jeju Special Self-Governing Province.
To support this initiative, universities on Jeju Island offer unique courses that showcase the region’s characteristics, such as scuba diving, yachting and hiking volcanic cones known as oreum.
“The most memorable course I took was the ‘oreum trekking’ class, where we hiked different oreum cones across Jeju for a week,” Yang said. “I knew I wouldn’t get to do something like that in Jeonju or Seoul.”
Continuing on with the learncation initiative, Jeju also seeks to help students fully enjoy their experiences with minimal financial burden.
In line with this effort, Jeju, along with its affiliated institutions, provides affordable accommodation and meal options to ease students’ burdens.
“Excluding airfare and tuition, I spent only about 700,000 won ($510) during my three-week stay in Jeju,” Yang said. “I was able to use the on-campus dormitory for just 140,000 won while I was there.”
Jeju isn’t the only region leveraging learncation credit exchange programs to attract students. As Korea’s declining population hits regional universities hard, with about 40 colleges and universities outside the Seoul metropolitan area falling short of enrollment quotas this year, other higher education institutions are also scrambling to roll out similar programs to attract students.
At Chonnam National University’s Yeosu Campus in South Jeolla, a learncation-style liberal arts course titled “Yeosu Sea Travel and Play” allows students to explore the seaside city’s charm.
First launched in 2023, the course takes advantage of Yeosu’s coastal character by including visits to nearby islands and marine institutions, along with activities like beach cleanups and swimming.
According to the institution, over 30 students join the program every summer and winter, exploring the Maritime and Fisheries Science Museum and taking part in marine safety training. During the program, they can also enjoy water sports like dragon boat paddling, diving and virtual reality yachting.
“Our school aims to develop [our learncation program] into our flagship program that connects the region with universities and students from different regions,” said the university’s spokesperson Lee Kyung-ryun.
In line with such efforts, the university will roll out a new course titled “Faring through the Sea of Yeosu on a Yacht” next year. Through the two-week program, students can obtain a yachting license.
“We focus on offering hands-on experiences through which students can obtain practical knowledge,” Lee said. “We hope our programs will create fond memories of Yeosu so that the students will come back to the city at some point, contributing to the beautiful city’s tourism.”
There is also a learncation program tailored exclusively to students from universities outside Korea during both the summer and winter breaks.
Launched in 2014, Chungnam National University’s learncation program invites students from its partner universities abroad, including Pennsylvania State University in the United States, Dortmund University in Germany and Tohoku University in Japan, to study Korean language and culture.
Programs include basic Korean courses, “Journey to Korean Music” and “Meet Koreans through K-culture,” all of which give students three elective credits.
While taking these courses, students can also enjoy cultural activities, including visiting Jeonju Hanok Village, the National Science Museum and the Daedeok Research Complex, participating in traditional seal carving workshops, and engaging in winter sports experiences.
“With growing interest in Korean language and culture, our programs are highly appealing to international students, and the feedback has been very positive,” said Ahn Hyun-ju, head of Chungnam National University’s international affairs office. “Some of the talented students who join us through these programs choose to stay longer and even pursue graduate degrees here.”
“I believe this says a lot about the value of learncation programs,” Ahn added.
Although these learning programs may be beneficial to students seeking unique experiences outside the Seoul metropolitan area, many international students find it difficult to spot the right information at the right time for an actual application.
“I’ve always wanted to sign up for learncation programs since my friend told me about them, but I had no idea where I could get the relevant information,” said Chan Albina, an 18-year-old Russian student at Kyung Hee University. “I would definitely love to participate in learncation programs in Jeju during my summer vacation next year.”
School officials recommend that students refer to each university’s website for details, including start dates and programs, at least a month before their planned participation.
“Since there isn’t a comprehensive platform designed exclusively for learncation programs, students have to be a little more diligent and seek information via their school websites,” Lee said.
“Students should check announcements at least a month before vacation periods, since the announcements on the application process and other details are posted in advance.”
When it comes to eligibility, there is little to worry about for students who are currently enrolled at a Korean university with a D-2 visa. International students who already hold D-2 student visas don’t need to apply for additional visas to participate in the learncation programs.
The students, however, should check if their university is a partner of the learncation program provider.
Albina, for instance, is eligible to apply for a learncation program hosted by JNU, as Kyung Hee University is one of JNU’s 20 partner schools and she holds a D-2 visa, but students of universities that have no partnership deals with JNU would not be eligible.
“Each university has varying partnership deals with different schools. So, students have to check in with their universities or find them on school websites,” Chonnam National University’s spokesperson Lee said.
Regarding costs, students have to pay tuition in accordance with the learncation providers’ tuition fees per credit hour. Dormitories are usually offered at the same price as the regular price for full-time students at the target universities.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN
