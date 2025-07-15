Tongmyong University launches training program for international students in trade and logistics
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 14:29
Busan-based Tongmyong University is training its international students to help them gain practical skills and knowledge in the fields of trade, logistics and marketing.
Tongmyong University announced on Tuesday that it started a two-week hands-on training program for 16 international students on Monday in collaboration with the Korea International Trade Association (KITA).
According to the school, the intensive training program includes courses related to international law, contract, trade, customs clearance, logistics and AI-based marketing.
Throughout the program, the participating students will engage in hands-on training at trade and logistics companies and take part in a simulated export competition.
“The expected contribution of these students to the local economy after receiving such professional training and taking courses at our university will help Busan address issues related to the lack of work force and shrinking population in the region,” Tongmyong University’s president Lee Sang-chun said.
As part of the initiative, KITA is offering classes and special lectures for these students as well.
This aligns with the memorandum of understanding signed in December last year, aiming to foster talent in trade and logistics, develop education programs, and create job opportunities for students.
“We hope to supply well-trained workers to the local economy through this program since the trade and logistics industries are going through a serious shortage of quality work force,” KITA’s spokesperson Ahn Byung-sun said.
