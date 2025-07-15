 Russian military aircraft arrives in Pyongyang following Lavrov's visit to North Korea
Russian military aircraft arrives in Pyongyang following Lavrov's visit to North Korea

Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 13:52
A Russian Il-62M aircraft [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A Russian military aircraft landed in Pyongyang just one day after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov concluded his visit to North Korea, NK News reported on Monday.
 
Citing data from the flight tracking website Flightradar24, NK News said a Russian military Il-62M aircraft landed in Pyongyang at approximately 12:46 p.m. The aircraft appeared to have departed from Moscow, stopped in Vladivostok, and then entered North Korean airspace.
 

The landing came a day after Lavrov held the second round of strategic talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, before departing for China.
 
The last time a Russian military aircraft landed in Pyongyang was on Nov. 28, 2024 — one day before Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov visited North Korea for high-level talks.
 
In August 2023, another Russian military plane also entered Pyongyang shortly after then-Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu completed his visit to North Korea.
 
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]


