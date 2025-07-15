미국 ‘동맹 현대화’ 띄우다… 한미 관계 중대한 기로에?
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 09:56
U.S. calls to 'modernize' alliance with South Korea may put Seoul-Washington ties at a crossroads
미국 ‘동맹 현대화’ 띄우다… 한미 관계 중대한 기로에?
Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사
Thursday, July 10, 2025
Calls by U.S. officials to “modernize” the alliance with South Korea and increase Seoul’s security burden are fanning longstanding debates over the nature of the American military presence on the peninsula and the possibility of South Korea being drawn into a U.S. confrontation with China.
modernize: 현대화
confrontation: 대립
미국이 한미동맹 ‘현대화’를 주장하며 한국의 방위비 분담금 인상을 촉구하자, 한반도에 주둔한 미군의 성격과 한국이 미•중 대립에 끌려들 위험성에 대한 오랜 논쟁이 다시 수면 위로 떠오르고 있다.
To add to the South Korean conundrum, U.S. President Donald Trump declared at a cabinet meeting in Washington on Tuesday that Seoul pays “very little” for the American military presence on its soil and should spend more on its own defense. His comments came as other senior officials signaled a broader reassessment of U.S. military posture in the Indo-Pacific, reflecting a shift in Washington’s focus toward strategic competition with Beijing.
conundrum: 난제, 수수께끼
strategic competition: 전략적 경쟁
focus: 집중하다
한국이 처한 난제에 더해, 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 화요일 (7월8일 ) 워싱턴에서 열린 내각 회의에서 한국이 미국에 지불하는 방위비가 너무 적다며, 자국의 방위비는 스스로 부담해야 한다고 전했다. 이러한 발언은 인도‧태평양 지역에서의 미군 전략 재조정을 시사한 미 행정부 고위 당국자들의 최근 발언과 맞물리며, 미국이 중국과의 전략적 경쟁에 점점 더 집중하고 있음을 보여준다.
Acting U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Joseph Yun said on June 24 that Seoul and Washington need to engage in a broader discussion on how to “modernize the alliance,” echoing Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s earlier statement upon the election of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung that the two countries’ security partnership needs to “meet the demands of today’s strategic environment and address new economic challenges.”
meet the demand: 요구에 부응하다, 요구에 응하다
strategic environment: 전략적 환경
조셉 윤 주한 미국대사대리는 6월 24일 "한•미 동맹의 현대화"에 관한 더 폭넓은 논의가 필요하다고 말했다. 앞서 이재명 대통령 당선 당시에는, 마코 루비오 미국 국무부 장관이 한•미 안보 파트너십과 관련해, “오늘날의 전략적 환경 요구에 부응하고 새로운 경제적 도전에 대응하기 위해 동맹을 현대화할 필요가 있다”고 밝혔다.
The Trump administration’s push for greater “strategic flexibility” — to allow U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) to be deployed in regional contingencies outside the peninsula — raises the risk that Seoul’s alliance with Washington could be used in ways that the South Korean government opposes, but also offers an opportunity to discuss future cooperation.
strategic flexibility: 전략적 유연성
contingency: 위기, 비상사태
트럼프 행정부는 주한미군의 ‘전략적 유연성’을 강화해, 한반도 외의 위기 지역에까지 활용할 수 있도록 하려는 구상을 추진 중이다. 이는 한국 정부가 이에 반대할 경우, 한•미 동맹에 부정적 영향을 미칠 수 있다는 우려를 낳는 한편, 향후 협력할 방향에 대한 논의의 계기로도 해석된다.
Although talk of expanding USFK’s regional role predates the Trump administration, the idea appears to be gaining traction in his second term. In May, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Pentagon was considering relocating roughly 4,500 of the 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea to Guam and other locations in the Indo-Pacific.
gain traction: 힘을 얻다
relocate: 재배치하다, 이전하다
주한미군의 지역적 역할 확대 구상은 트럼프 1기 이전에도 거론됐으나, 2기 행정부 들어 다시 논의가 힘을 얻는 모양새다. 지난 5월 미국 월스트리트저널은 미 국방부가 약 2만8500명 수준인 주한미군 중 4500명을 괌 등 인도‧태평양 지역으로 재배치하는 방안을 검토 중이라고 보도했다.
Trump’s dual salvo against Seoul — slapping tariffs on trade and criticizing its defense spending — underscores his broader desire to reframe the alliance on terms more favorable to U.S. economic and strategic interests.
salvo: 기습 공격
reframe: 재구성하다
favorable: 유리한, 호의적인
한국에 관세 문제와 방위비 분담 문제를 동시에 거론한 트럼프 대통령은 이러한 이중 기습 공격으로 미국의 경제·전략적 이익을 위해 더 유리한 조건으로 동맹을 재구성하려는 의도를 분명히 하고 있다는 분석이 나온다.
WRITTEN BY MICHAEL LEE AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
