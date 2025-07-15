Gov't, DP agree to ease electricity bills for two months amid torrid heat wave
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 16:50
The government and the Democratic Party (DP) agreed Tuesday to ease cumulative electricity billing rates and expand fee reductions for disadvantaged households during July and August, responding to growing concerns over rising cooling costs amid a record-breaking heat wave in Korea.
In a policy consultation meeting held at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Tuesday, officials agreed to adjust the electricity billing brackets for the two summer months to the following: The first tier will expand from 0—200 kilowatt-hours (kWh) to 0—300 kWh, while the second tier will shift from 200—400 kWh to 300—450 kWh.
Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco) applies a cumulative billing system, where prices per unit increase with consumption. The summer easing system has been in place since 2019.
DP Lawmaker and Secretary of the National Assembly’s Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs and Startups Committee Kim Won-i said the change would “reduce the overall burden of electricity bills during cooling device use by easing the progressive rate brackets.”
“The government and the DP will also secure sufficient electricity supply capacity so that people face no inconvenience in using electricity during the heat wave,” Kim said. "We would continue support for low-income and vulnerable households and ensure that disadvantaged groups struggling during the heat are not left behind.
"To that end, the government began issuing the full annual energy voucher — worth up to 701,300 won [$507] — in a lump sum from July 1 and raised the monthly electricity bill discount ceiling for eligible groups to 20,000 won.”
DP lawmaker Chai Hyun-il, a member of the Public Administration and Security Committee, highlighted the urgency of action.
“As of July 13, the number of heat-related illnesses reached 1,507, including nine deaths — a 2.9-fold increase from last year,” Chai said, emphasizing that countermeasures must be effective and timely.
“The DP and the government will regularly check how relevant agencies are implementing heat wave measures and inspect the on-site operations of cooling shelters run by each institution to minimize damage."
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has also deployed a 50 billion won heat response fund to support vulnerable communities with supplies and provide water trucks to livestock farms.
The meeting also addressed the rising risk of heat-related workplace injuries.
"A revised version of the Industrial Safety and Health Rules that includes five essential heat safety guidelines will take effect on July 17," Kim Ju-young, a DP lawmaker and secretary of the Environment and Labor Committee, said. "We will support workplaces in adhering to these guidelines and conduct surprise inspections as necessary.
"The five safety guidelines require at least 20 minutes of rest every 2 hours during outdoor work, the provision of cooling equipment and cold storage, access to cool drinking water and emergency protocols for calling 119."
The DP said it will continue prioritizing public welfare issues through ongoing party-government meetings and its internal task force.
“We will quickly implement emergency measures to address the heat wave and soaring prices.” DP Floor Leader Kim Byung-kee said at a DP leadership meeting on Tuesday. “We will prepare thorough and urgent countermeasures to protect the people’s safety and livelihood economy.”
BY JO SU-BIN
