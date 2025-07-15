Second attempt to question ex-President Yoon fails, prosecutors reaching wit's end
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 18:53 Updated: 15 Jul. 2025, 19:23
A second attempt by the special counsel to forcibly bring Yoon Suk Yeol in for questioning on Tuesday ended in failure, raising the likelihood that prosecutors will indict the former President without conducting any interviews.
The special counsel team, which took Yoon into custody on July 10, had summoned him for questioning on Friday and again on Monday.
However, Yoon’s legal team refused both times and submitted medical documents citing health concerns. The team then issued orders on Monday and Tuesday for the Seoul Detention Center in Gyeonggi to bring Yoon to the interrogation room, but the orders were not carried out.
“The order to transfer Yoon was not executed as of Tuesday afternoon,” the special counsel said. “We are reviewing various options, including whether to attempt another summons or forced transfer.”
'A denial of the Korean legal system'
Special counsel prosecutors sharply criticized Yoon’s continued refusal to comply as denying the country's legal system altogether.
“While a suspect has the right to remain silent, refusing to undergo questioning entirely undermines the criminal justice system,” said assistant special prosecutor Park Ji-young in a press briefing Tuesday. She added that such behavior could be taken into account during sentencing.
“As a former president and former prosecutor general, Yoon should be setting an example by upholding legal procedures,” said Park. “His actions could influence public trust in the system.”
The team has launched an internal review into why detention officers failed to execute the transfer orders.
“We’ve questioned a senior corrections officer at the Seoul Detention Center about why the legal directive under the Criminal Procedure Act was not enforced,” Park said. “If the detention center continues to disregard our orders, we will take strong action to hold it accountable.”
She emphasized that “while the ultimate responsibility lies with the suspect, correctional officials are also obligated to carry out court-issued detention warrants. Failure to do so may carry legal consequences for public servants.” The individual who was questioned as a witness this time was a senior corrections officer at the Seoul Detention Center.
Yoon unlikely to cooperate
Yoon’s legal team continues to reject the transfer orders and the Justice Ministry reportedly remains cautious about enforcing them without clearer legal grounds. Sources say that forcibly removing a former president without an explicit legal basis for physical coercion could raise legal and political concerns.
Yoon’s lawyers argued Tuesday that “the special counsel keeps pushing for interrogation at its office under the pretext of investigating foreign aggression violations related to the Pyongyang drone incident,” calling it “an admission that Yoon’s arrest was based on unrelated charges — a case of legal overreach."
Investigators are probing whether Yoon, as commander in chief, directly ordered the drone command in October 2024 to carry out a drone operation over Pyongyang to manufacture conditions justifying a martial law declaration. The investigation is also examining whether the military engaged in a systematic cover-up.
“If a face-to-face investigation is really necessary, the location is nonessential,” they said. “There are precedents of law enforcement visiting detention centers to question former presidents.”
The special counsel dismissed that argument, saying, “There is no procedural flaw.” It also pushed back against comparisons, noting the public backlash when the prosecution questioned former first lady Kim Keon Hee in detention, flaming controversy of preferential treatment.
“There’s no substantial difference between that and questioning a detainee under arrest," the counsel said.
Indictment without questioning likely
With the standoff showing no sign of resolution, onlookers weigh that prosecutors may skip further attempts to question Yoon and proceed directly with an indictment. Both former Presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak refused to cooperate with prosecutors while in custody, but were still indicted without additional questioning.
In Yoon’s case, the special counsel is likely to move forward with charges of obstruction of official duty, abuse of power and falsifying and using official documents. Separate investigations into alleged foreign aggression related to the North Korean drone incident may follow at a later date.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SUK GYEONG-MIN [[email protected]]
