 Union accuses education minister nominee of being out of touch and calls for withdrawal
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Union accuses education minister nominee of being out of touch and calls for withdrawal

Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 20:34
Members of the Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union chant slogans calling for Lee Jin-sook's removal as education minister nominee or her voluntary withdrawal during a press conference in front of Government Complex Seoul in central Seoul on July 15. [YONHAP]

Members of the Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union chant slogans calling for Lee Jin-sook's removal as education minister nominee or her voluntary withdrawal during a press conference in front of Government Complex Seoul in central Seoul on July 15. [YONHAP]

 
The Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union (KTU) called for Lee Jin-sook to immediately withdraw her candidacy for education minister, condemning her as fundamentally unqualified to lead the nation’s education system. 
 
In a joint statement released Tuesday, a day before Lee's confirmation hearing, the Sejong and South Chungcheong branches of the KTU slammed Lee’s nomination, citing her lack of experience in primary and secondary education, ethical controversies and what they called a disregard for public trust. 
 

Related Article

 
“Anyone ignoring urgent voices from the education field cannot become head of the Ministry of Education,” the union declared, demanding President Lee Jae Myung withdraw the nomination.  
 
“We hoped the new administration would stabilize classrooms with responsible policy,” the statement continued. “But the nomination of Lee Jin-sook has thoroughly shattered those expectations.”
 
The union also argued that "President Lee is avoiding accountability for his nomination by making mere comments such as 'It's unfortunate' or that it's 'regrettable.'" 
 
The only acceptable response, the union argued, is for Lee Jin-sook to immediately withdraw or for the president to revoke the nomination. 
 
The KTU also raised ethical concerns, criticizing Lee Jin-sook for sending her child abroad for early education while denying it violated any rules, arguing this undermines her credibility as a public education leader. 
 
Early overseas schooling of children in Korea is seen as reinforcing inequality, making it controversial when done by those supposedly championing equity and faith in the public school system.
 
Education Minister nominee Lee Jin-sook answers questions from reporters as she arrives at the confirmation hearing preparation office at the Korea Institute of Educational Facility Safety in Yeouido, western Seoul, on June 30. [YONHAP]

Education Minister nominee Lee Jin-sook answers questions from reporters as she arrives at the confirmation hearing preparation office at the Korea Institute of Educational Facility Safety in Yeouido, western Seoul, on June 30. [YONHAP]

 
The union sees her actions as hypocritical and ethically unfit for someone nominated to oversee national education policy.
 
“This shows a disregard for the moral and ethical standards expected of a nominee to oversee public education,” the KTU said.
  
The Sejong branch also pointed to incidents during her tenure as president of Chungnam National University, including repeated failures to communicate with faculty and her request to remove the "Statue of Peace," a symbolic bronze statue representing the victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery. 
 
The union called these episodes “representative of her lack of historical awareness and sensitivity to human rights.”
  
“The education minister is not a position to be used for political power,” the KTU said. “We cannot entrust the future of Korean education to someone who does not trust public education, who has violated research ethics, and who ignores the voices of those on the ground.”
 
Lee Sang-mi, head of the KTU’s Sejong chapter, said forcing through the appointment of someone so contrary to educational values would be “a declaration of abandonment of public education,” and “a betrayal of teachers and students.”
 
“We will work with educators, parents and civic groups nationwide to block her appointment,” the Sejong chapter head said.
  
The union held a press conference in front of Government Complex Seoul on Tuesday morning in central Seoul, where it questioned whether Lee Jin-sook had “any sense of what is required on the ground in early childhood, elementary and secondary education” or the ability to “lead reforms on pressing educational challenges.” 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SHIN JIN-HO [[email protected]]
tags Lee Jin-sook Education Minister Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union

More in Politics

Union accuses education minister nominee of being out of touch and calls for withdrawal

Presidential office quickly nixes defense minister nominee's remarks on Opcon transfer

Second attempt to question ex-President Yoon fails, prosecutors reaching wit's end

Ex-President Yoon faces full weight of Korean justice after second arrest over thwarted martial law bid

Gov't, DP agree to ease electricity bills for two months amid torrid heat wave

Related Stories

Where is the union headed?

Education minister nominee apologizes for sending daughter to study in U.S.

A league of their own (KOR)

Teachers welcome post-walkout changes, but say long way still to go

Education authorities to upgrade school security after stabbing attacks across Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)