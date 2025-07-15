Union accuses education minister nominee of being out of touch and calls for withdrawal
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 20:34
The Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union (KTU) called for Lee Jin-sook to immediately withdraw her candidacy for education minister, condemning her as fundamentally unqualified to lead the nation’s education system.
In a joint statement released Tuesday, a day before Lee's confirmation hearing, the Sejong and South Chungcheong branches of the KTU slammed Lee’s nomination, citing her lack of experience in primary and secondary education, ethical controversies and what they called a disregard for public trust.
“Anyone ignoring urgent voices from the education field cannot become head of the Ministry of Education,” the union declared, demanding President Lee Jae Myung withdraw the nomination.
“We hoped the new administration would stabilize classrooms with responsible policy,” the statement continued. “But the nomination of Lee Jin-sook has thoroughly shattered those expectations.”
The union also argued that "President Lee is avoiding accountability for his nomination by making mere comments such as 'It's unfortunate' or that it's 'regrettable.'"
The only acceptable response, the union argued, is for Lee Jin-sook to immediately withdraw or for the president to revoke the nomination.
The KTU also raised ethical concerns, criticizing Lee Jin-sook for sending her child abroad for early education while denying it violated any rules, arguing this undermines her credibility as a public education leader.
Early overseas schooling of children in Korea is seen as reinforcing inequality, making it controversial when done by those supposedly championing equity and faith in the public school system.
The union sees her actions as hypocritical and ethically unfit for someone nominated to oversee national education policy.
“This shows a disregard for the moral and ethical standards expected of a nominee to oversee public education,” the KTU said.
The Sejong branch also pointed to incidents during her tenure as president of Chungnam National University, including repeated failures to communicate with faculty and her request to remove the "Statue of Peace," a symbolic bronze statue representing the victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery.
The union called these episodes “representative of her lack of historical awareness and sensitivity to human rights.”
“The education minister is not a position to be used for political power,” the KTU said. “We cannot entrust the future of Korean education to someone who does not trust public education, who has violated research ethics, and who ignores the voices of those on the ground.”
Lee Sang-mi, head of the KTU’s Sejong chapter, said forcing through the appointment of someone so contrary to educational values would be “a declaration of abandonment of public education,” and “a betrayal of teachers and students.”
“We will work with educators, parents and civic groups nationwide to block her appointment,” the Sejong chapter head said.
The union held a press conference in front of Government Complex Seoul on Tuesday morning in central Seoul, where it questioned whether Lee Jin-sook had “any sense of what is required on the ground in early childhood, elementary and secondary education” or the ability to “lead reforms on pressing educational challenges.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SHIN JIN-HO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
