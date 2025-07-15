Fires on the rise as lithium-ion battery use in devices, vehicles becomes more widespread
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 17:50
With the rapid increase in the use of personal mobility devices such as electric scooters and e-bikes, which rely on lithium-ion batteries, the number of related fires is also on the rise.
There were 678 fires linked to lithium-ion batteries over the past five years from 2020 to 2024, according to the National Fire Agency on Tuesday. The annual number rose from 98 cases in 2020 to 117 in 2024.
Electric scooters accounted for the majority of incidents, with 485 cases, or 70 percent of the five-year total. Fires involving electric bicycles followed with 111 cases, then mobile phones with 41, electric motorcycles with 31 and electronic cigarettes with 10.
Major causes of the fires included overcharging, physical damage from impacts and exposure to high temperatures. Improper charging practices and poor maintenance were particularly cited as key contributing factors.
To prevent such accidents, the fire agency outlined a set of safety guidelines for every stage of battery use — from purchase to disposal.
Consumers are urged to use only certified batteries and chargers bearing the Korea Certification mark. Devices that emit a burning smell, show signs of swelling or feel excessively hot should be taken out of use immediately and checked by a professional repair service.
Charging practices also warrant caution. Users should disconnect chargers immediately after charging is complete and avoid charging batteries while sleeping or away from home. Charging near entrances or emergency exits must be avoided, as it can block evacuation routes and pose a serious safety hazard.
For storage, batteries should be kept in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and moisture. When disposing of batteries, users should cover the terminals with insulating tape and use official municipal collection bins or manufacturer return programs.
“Improper use of lithium-ion batteries can lead to large-scale fires,” said Hong Young-geun, director of fire prevention at the National Fire Agency. “Adhering to safety guidelines is essential to prevent such incidents.”
“With the recent heat wave increasing the risk of electrical fires due to overload, we are maintaining the fire risk alert at the ‘caution’ level,” said Hong, emphasizing the need for special care when using multi-outlet power strips and electric heaters.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
