 Fires on the rise as lithium-ion battery use in devices, vehicles becomes more widespread
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Fires on the rise as lithium-ion battery use in devices, vehicles becomes more widespread

Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 17:50
A Mercedes-Benz executive examines the burnt Mercedes EQE sedan in Incheon on Aug. 8, 2024. The Mercedes EQE EV explosion damaged as many as 880 vehicles parked in the garage. [NEWS1]

A Mercedes-Benz executive examines the burnt Mercedes EQE sedan in Incheon on Aug. 8, 2024. The Mercedes EQE EV explosion damaged as many as 880 vehicles parked in the garage. [NEWS1]

 
With the rapid increase in the use of personal mobility devices such as electric scooters and e-bikes, which rely on lithium-ion batteries, the number of related fires is also on the rise.
 
There were 678 fires linked to lithium-ion batteries over the past five years from 2020 to 2024, according to the National Fire Agency on Tuesday. The annual number rose from 98 cases in 2020 to 117 in 2024.
 

Related Article

 
Electric scooters accounted for the majority of incidents, with 485 cases, or 70 percent of the five-year total. Fires involving electric bicycles followed with 111 cases, then mobile phones with 41, electric motorcycles with 31 and electronic cigarettes with 10.
 
Major causes of the fires included overcharging, physical damage from impacts and exposure to high temperatures. Improper charging practices and poor maintenance were particularly cited as key contributing factors.
 
To prevent such accidents, the fire agency outlined a set of safety guidelines for every stage of battery use — from purchase to disposal.
 
Consumers are urged to use only certified batteries and chargers bearing the Korea Certification mark. Devices that emit a burning smell, show signs of swelling or feel excessively hot should be taken out of use immediately and checked by a professional repair service.
 
The burnt Mercedes EQE sedan is transferred for investigation in Incheon on Aug. 8, 2024. [YONHAP]

The burnt Mercedes EQE sedan is transferred for investigation in Incheon on Aug. 8, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
Charging practices also warrant caution. Users should disconnect chargers immediately after charging is complete and avoid charging batteries while sleeping or away from home. Charging near entrances or emergency exits must be avoided, as it can block evacuation routes and pose a serious safety hazard.
 
For storage, batteries should be kept in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and moisture. When disposing of batteries, users should cover the terminals with insulating tape and use official municipal collection bins or manufacturer return programs.
 
“Improper use of lithium-ion batteries can lead to large-scale fires,” said Hong Young-geun, director of fire prevention at the National Fire Agency. “Adhering to safety guidelines is essential to prevent such incidents.”
 
“With the recent heat wave increasing the risk of electrical fires due to overload, we are maintaining the fire risk alert at the ‘caution’ level,” said Hong, emphasizing the need for special care when using multi-outlet power strips and electric heaters.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags Battery Fire Korea

More in Social Affairs

Second attempt to question ex-President Yoon fails, prosecutors reaching wit's end

Summer break is here

Fires on the rise as lithium-ion battery use in devices, vehicles becomes more widespread

Splish splash at Seoul Summer Beach bash in the heart of the city

Woman sentenced for stabbing mother-in-law in heated argument with husband

Related Stories

Battery plant fire spurs flurry of safety inspections nationwide

Battery plant fire caused by 'thermal runaway' explosion: Expert

Lack of lithium regulations primed battery factory for fire

Aricell CEO faces arrest warrant over factory blaze that killed 23

Fire breaks out at solar energy facility in Hongseong
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)