Police investigating Gwacheon City Hall official for public urination, assault
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 20:36
Police in Gyeonggi are investigating a local government official who allegedly tried to urinate in public while drunk at a festival, then assaulted a security guard who tried to stop the suspect.
The Gwacheon Police Precinct said Tuesday it is looking into allegations that a Gwacheon City Hall official slapped a security guard during the Songkran Music Festival, or S2O Korea, in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, on Saturday night.
The official attempted to relieve himself on the street at around 9:40 p.m., according to police. When a security guard intervened, the suspect struck them across the face.
The official had come to the festival with friends and was not there in an official capacity. Police officers who responded to a 112 emergency call found the suspect too intoxicated to undergo questioning, so they confirmed the official's identity and sent them home. Investigators plan to summon the alleged perpetrator soon for further questioning.
A police official said they were able to piece together the circumstances of the incident based on witness accounts and statements from the security guard.
“While we couldn’t interview [the suspect] directly at the time, we have a general understanding of what happened from the complainant and other witnesses,” police said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
