Resident doctors eye return to work as standoff with government begins to thaw
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 13:32
The longstanding 17-month conflict between the medical community and the government finally seems to see signs of thawing as medical students recently declared their return to school. Now, resident doctors are accelerating their own discussions.
Members of the parliamentary Health and Welfare Committee met with representatives of the Korean Intern Resident Association (KIRA) at a conference room in the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, at 5 p.m. on Monday.
“Since medical students have announced their return, I hope this momentum leads to a foundation for residents to return as well," said Park Ju-min, chair of the parliamentary committee and a lawmaker from the Democratic Party, at the meeting.
“Residents will work to restore essential and critical care services,” said Han Seong-jon, head of KIRA’s emergency response committee. "Improving the training environment, ensuring continuity in residency training and easing legal risks in medical settings will be key cornerstones for the future of Korean health care.”
Han effectively outlined the residents’ demands while expressing regret, saying, “I feel heavy-hearted thinking about the anxiety this situation has caused patients and their families.” This meeting marked the first official multiparty gathering between lawmakers and KIRA representatives.
Since medical students declared their return on July 12, the air among residents has begun to change as well. Unlike medical students, whose return requires adjustments to academic schedules, residents can return to hospitals through the recruitment of residents for this year's second half, slated for the end of this month.
“Most people now think this is over. At this rate, I think residents will return by September,” said one former resident who had tendered their resignation.
As of June, only 2,532 residents were still undergoing training nationwide, which is 18.7 percent of the preconflict total of 13,531.
KIRA is preparing a new set of demands for the government to replace its previous “seven demands.” The finalized version is scheduled to be confirmed at a general assembly of delegates on July 19.
Some residents are requesting special exemptions from mandatory military service or additional chances to take the board certification exam. Even if they return in the latter half of the year, senior residents in their third or fourth year of training will not be eligible to take the board exam in February next year. This means obtaining board certification will be delayed by at least a year.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare said it is “not considering any special exemptions as requested by some residents,” but added that it would monitor developments as residents’ demands become more specific.
However, even if residents do decide to return, it remains uncertain how many will actually do so. Of the 8,791 residents who resigned, 5,399, or 61.4 percent, have already found new employment as general practitioners at medical institutions. Some have given up on completing their training altogether. The negative public sentiment surrounding the collective action taken by residents also remains a hurdle.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHAE HYE-SEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)