SM Entertainment cracks down on Riize impersonators, defamers
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 21:00
- KIM JU-YEON
SM Entertainment is cracking down hard on online impersonators and false rumors targeting its rising boy band, Riize.
The agency announced Tuesday that it has won a legal battle against individuals who spread false information about the group, including those who posed as band members online. The impersonators, along with other perpetrators who were recognized by legal authorities to have maliciously spread false information, were referred to prosecutors last year, with some being fined for their actions, according to SM Entertainment.
The agency continues to aggressively monitor social media and respond to fan reports, taking legal action against those who spread malicious content or interfere with the band’s activities. Recently, the agency pursued suspects accused of using stolen information to change or cancel Riize members’ flight reservations — a move that could lead to criminal charges under the Korean law concerning business interference, SM Entertainment said.
The agency further asked that online commentators refrain from publishing personal information about Riize’s management team or writing insulting or false information regarding the individuals. SM Entertainment added that it has gathered evidence of such incidents and is taking legal action.
“The company will respond firmly and in strict accordance with the law to all indiscriminate illegal acts targeting Riize and any matters related to Riize, without granting leniency,” SM Entertainment said in its statement. “We strongly advise everyone to exercise particular caution to ensure they do not face legal consequences from engaging in such actions.”
Riize debuted in 2023 with the single “Get a Guitar.” The band has since released singles “Talk Saxy” (2023), “Love 119” (2024) and "Boom Boom Bass" (2024). The band consists of members Shotaro, Sungchan, Eunseok, Wonbin, Sohee and Anton.
