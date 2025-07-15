 Seoul Detention Center establishes special team for managing former President Yoon Suk Yeol's incarceration
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Seoul Detention Center establishes special team for managing former President Yoon Suk Yeol's incarceration

Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 15:05
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol leaves the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul after the pretrial detention hearing on July 9. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol leaves the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul after the pretrial detention hearing on July 9. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
The Seoul Detention Center has formed a dedicated team to manage the incarceration of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was taken back into custody on July 10, legal sources confirmed Tuesday. 
 
The special team, operating in three shifts around the clock, is tasked with escorting the former president safely between his cell and spaces such as the exercise yard, shower facilities and meeting rooms, while keeping him separate from other inmates. Officials have declined to disclose how many personnel are involved, but emphasized that the dedicated unit was created to “ensure consistency in management” rather than rotate officers daily.
 

Related Article

 
Tensions around Yoon’s detention are rising. 
 
His attorney, Kim Gye-ri, wrote on Facebook that Yoon had been deprived of access to outdoor exercise, a right typically granted to inmates. 
 
“We were told the center would try to find a solution, but we haven’t been informed of any exercise having taken place,” Kim wrote Saturday. 
 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol's supporters hold a rally in front of the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi on July 12. [YONHAP]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol's supporters hold a rally in front of the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi on July 12. [YONHAP]

 
The detention center pushed back, saying Yoon is asked daily whether he wishes to exercise and that he is permitted up to one hour of outdoor activity, consistent with prison regulations. For security reasons, Yoon, who is being held in a 6.61-square-meter (71.1-square-foot) single cell, may use the prison's facilities alone.
 
Some of Yoon's supporters have also demanded that an air conditioner be installed in his cell — a request officials rejected on equity grounds. The detention center said Yoon has access to a fan around the clock and receives frozen bottled water daily, like other inmates. 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM SEONG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Yoon Suk Yeol Seoul Detention Center Insurrection Treason

More in Social Affairs

Seoul Detention Center establishes special team for managing former President Yoon Suk Yeol's incarceration

Resident doctors eye return to work as standoff with government begins to thaw

HYBE to immediately appeal decision to clear Min Hee-jin of breach of trust charges

Ex-ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin cleared of breach of trust charges

Seoul gov't, district offices struggle to find funds for Lee administration's coupon program

Related Stories

Yoon arrested and detained, again, 124 days after release

President Yoon to be kept in solitary at Seoul Detention Center

Yoon supporters launch 'complaint siege' on detention center over conditions

Ex-President Yoon set to attend third hearing of insurrection trial

Special counsel to pursue legal action after Yoon declines part of questioning
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)