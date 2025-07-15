Seoul Detention Center establishes special team for managing former President Yoon Suk Yeol's incarceration
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 15:05
The Seoul Detention Center has formed a dedicated team to manage the incarceration of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was taken back into custody on July 10, legal sources confirmed Tuesday.
The special team, operating in three shifts around the clock, is tasked with escorting the former president safely between his cell and spaces such as the exercise yard, shower facilities and meeting rooms, while keeping him separate from other inmates. Officials have declined to disclose how many personnel are involved, but emphasized that the dedicated unit was created to “ensure consistency in management” rather than rotate officers daily.
Tensions around Yoon’s detention are rising.
His attorney, Kim Gye-ri, wrote on Facebook that Yoon had been deprived of access to outdoor exercise, a right typically granted to inmates.
“We were told the center would try to find a solution, but we haven’t been informed of any exercise having taken place,” Kim wrote Saturday.
The detention center pushed back, saying Yoon is asked daily whether he wishes to exercise and that he is permitted up to one hour of outdoor activity, consistent with prison regulations. For security reasons, Yoon, who is being held in a 6.61-square-meter (71.1-square-foot) single cell, may use the prison's facilities alone.
Some of Yoon's supporters have also demanded that an air conditioner be installed in his cell — a request officials rejected on equity grounds. The detention center said Yoon has access to a fan around the clock and receives frozen bottled water daily, like other inmates.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM SEONG-JIN [[email protected]]
