 Special counsel raids shaman's sanctuary over influence peddling allegations tied to former first lady
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 16:39 Updated: 15 Jul. 2025, 18:06
Investigators from the special counsel team led by Min Joong-ki, who is probing allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon Hee, enter the temple of Jeon Seong-bae, a shaman known as Geonjin, in Yeoksam-dong, southern Seoul, on July 15 during a raid. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

The special counsel team investigating former first lady Kim Keon Hee widened its probe Tuesday with a high-profile raid of the Buddhist sanctuary belonging to Jeon Seong-bae, a shaman known as Geonjin, over allegations of influence peddling and political favors. 
 
Led by prosecutor Min Joong-ki, the team recently secured a warrant to search hidden areas inside Jeon’s Yeoksam-dong sanctuary in southern Seoul, including a basement and second floor described as “secret spaces” — areas left untouched during an earlier raid by the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office. 
 

The interior of the temple in Yeoksam-dong, southern Seoul, operated by Jeon Seong-bae, a shaman known as Geonjin. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Jeon is suspected of accepting luxury goods, including a Chanel handbag and a high-end necklace, from the Unification Church between April and August 2022, allegedly passing them on to Kim in exchange for political favors tied to the religious group. While Jeon has admitted to receiving the items, he claims they were lost. 
 
Before the case was transferred to the special counsel, prosecutors raided Jeon’s Seocho District home and sanctuary in December 2024, seizing three mobile phones and expanding the inquiry. But crucially, they failed to search the basement, a roughly 54-square-meter (581-square-foot) room reportedly used to store valuables. The oversight triggered plans for Tuesday’s re-raid. 
 
Investigators faced an uphill battle: after a court denied Jeon’s detention warrant last December, he emptied the sanctuary, removing personal belongings and leaving the site largely abandoned by April. The special counsel, aware of this, targeted the secluded basement and other hidden areas that had escaped earlier scrutiny. 
 
The probe has also widened beyond luxury gifts. Investigators are looking into whether Jeon used his ties to Kim and former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s 2022 presidential campaign to secure political nominations in that year’s local elections.
 
Jeon allegedly pushed for the nominations of at least five candidates, including Bonghwa County head Park Hyun-guk and North Gyeongsang provincial lawmaker Park Chang-wook. Forensic analysis of Jeon’s seized phones revealed messages suggesting his involvement, including one sent the day after the elections, hinting at his role in nomination decisions. 
 
Shaman Jeon Seong-bae, also known as Geonjin, attends a trial at the Seoul Southern District Court in Yangcheon District, western Seoul on May 12. [YONHAP]

Kim Keon Hee, wife of former president Yoon Suk Yeol, casts her ballot at a voting booth in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on June 3, the day of Korea's 21st presidential election. [YONHAP]

The special counsel team also reportedly raided the home of Oh Eul-seop, a senior official with Yoon’s 2022 campaign network headquarters. Oh is known to have received a resume from Jeon for a county head candidate, replying, “Yes, I’ll make sure it’s handled!” Four of the five candidates Jeon had recommended via resumes were ultimately elected.
 
With the latest raid, the investigation is expected to expand into suspicions that Jeon, who served as an adviser to Yoon’s campaign network team, acted as a conduit for influence peddling targeting the presidential couple.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SON SUNG-BAE, YANG SU-MIN, LEE CHAN-KYU [[email protected]]
