Splish splash at Seoul Summer Beach bash in the heart of the city
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 17:25
- LIM JEONG-WON
Central Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square will turn into an urban beach for three weeks with a special 2025 Seoul Summer Beach festival, set to open for three weeks starting Saturday.
The festival will run until Aug. 8, with real pools in Gwanghwamun Square, sponsored booths for relaxation and special perks for foreign visitors.
Celebrating its third year, the festival will run under the theme “Dive into Liberation,” a nod to the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule (1910-45). The event is organized by the Seoul Tourism Organization, co-hosted by the Seoul Regional Office of Patriots and Veterans Affairs and sponsored by defense firm LIG.
The urban beach will operate from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the venue offers a mix of water activities and shaded lounging spaces for all ages.
Behind the statue of King Sejong, the “Water Beach Zone” features two large pools and two water slides adorned with illustrations by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs and LIG.
The pools are divided by depth, with a 1-meter-deep (3.28-foot-deep) pool and an 80-centimeter-deep pool, to accommodate different age groups, with canopies overhead to shield swimmers from the summer sun. The slides, standing at 10 and 8 meters tall, respectively, are open to those taller than 110 centimeters, with safety staff at the top.
Up to 5,600 people can enter the Water Beach Zone each day, with wristbands distributed on a first-come, first-served basis 30 minutes before each session. The facility operates in seven timed sessions per day, with cleaning and water quality checks conducted between sessions.
Visitors must wear proper swimwear and caps. Jeans, T-shirts and nonaqua shoes are not allowed. Children must be accompanied by a guardian.
The sand playground allows visitors to play with real sand in a controlled indoor setting and runs 10 50-minute sessions daily. Each session can accommodate 80 participants, 40 by reservation and 40 by on-site sign-up. Online reservations are available via Naver Booking or through the QR code on the event poster.
A nearby flea market and food trucks curated with summer-themed treats will run in collaboration with the Korea Federation of Micro Enterprise. The plaza's in-ground fountains will also operate throughout the day with shaded rest areas nearby.
The special promotion for foreign visitors includes 200 free "heritage editions" of the Discover Seoul Pass handed out by the Seoul Tourism Organization on a first-come, first-served basis to non-Korean participants who complete an on-site satisfaction survey.
The pass grants free entry to 12 national heritage sites across Seoul and includes discount coupons for over 110 partner attractions. Survey participants will also have a chance to win coffee vouchers through a drawing.
Partner organizations and companies including the Busan Tourism Organization, Nongshim and Amic Cosmetic will host interactive booths, giveaways and promotional activities. Highlights include a gratitude message wall and drawings by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs along with a Busan-themed booth with digital games.
“After seeing how much joy this event brought to the public last summer, we’ve expanded the facilities and taken feedback seriously to make this year’s festival even more refreshing,” said Seoul Tourism Organization CEO Kil Gi-yeon. “As our flagship summer celebration, we hope both locals and visitors come and enjoy Seoul’s seasonal offerings at the heart of the city.”
Water safety and hygiene will be tightly managed throughout the event, the organizers added.
