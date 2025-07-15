Summer break is here
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 17:57
First graders at Buil Elementary School in Bupyeong District, Incheon, beam with excitement as they leave their classroom after a ceremony marking the start of summer vacation on July 15. While the schedule varies by region and school, summer break at Korean elementary schools typically lasts four to five weeks from late July to late August.
