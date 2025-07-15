From national force to regional shell: The decline of Korea’s conservative party

Among the many post-election defeats I’ve witnessed as a journalist, the most vivid was in December 1997. After Grand National Party candidate Lee Hoi Chang lost to Kim Dae-jung by 390,000 votes, Korea saw its first peaceful democratic transition of power. The party’s luxurious headquarters near the National Assembly — dubbed the “luxury party office” — was gripped by shock. For a week, it remained eerily quiet, except for the press room on the third floor. As a rookie reporter, the memory of that somber scene lingers.Since then, Korea’s conservative bloc has undergone several transformations — from the Grand National Party to Saenuri, Liberty Korea, the United Future Party and now the People Power Party. It has weathered scandals, election defeats and a presidential impeachment. Each time, it managed to claw its way back. But this time feels different. A deep skepticism hangs in the air.First, the damage is extraordinary. The martial law declaration by former President Yoon Suk Yeol shocked the public. The People Power Party has since distanced itself, claiming ignorance, but its longstanding alignment with the Yoon administration makes this claim unconvincing. As the special counsel’s investigation into the insurrection proceeds, the party’s cohesion is likely to be tested further.The problem goes beyond martial law. During Yoon’s presidency, the relationship between the party and government was riddled with dysfunctions and contradictions that defied common sense. The general election in April 2024, which ended in a crushing defeat, was the party’s last real chance to course-correct. Instead, both the party and the former president doubled down and veered further off course.Second, key figures show little remorse. Former President Yoon Suk Yeol himself made headlines when, upon leaving the presidential residence following his impeachment, he reportedly said, “We won everything that matters. Who cares if it’s five years or three?” Others who benefited from their closeness to Yoon — known as Yunhaekwan, or Yoon’s inner circle, “Real Yoon,” and “Under-the-radar Yoon loyalists” — remain prominent. Senior figures involved in chaotic candidate shake-ups during the last presidential campaign still hold influence. Some controversial former aides now appear on television wearing party insignia. Even those responsible for factional infighting and alienating centrist voters are reportedly preparing to run for party leadership.There are rumors that pro-Yoon forces are searching for a new proxy to prolong their grip on power. Words like “accountability,” “restraint” or “reflection” seem absent from their political vocabulary. It’s as if the party has convinced itself that the public will eventually forget, as it did after the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye. Even a modest proposal from the party’s reform committee — to break from Yoon’s legacy — has gained little traction. The feeling is one of paralysis.A few weeks ago, I heard a revealing phrase from a former high-ranking Yoon administration official: the “Lee-Young-Ja Party.” The term, now circulating among party members in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, stands for “Already (Lee), Yeongnam (Young), and Jaminyeon (Ja),” a cynical reference to the party’s shrinking support base. Yeongnam refers to Korea’s southeastern region, including North and South Gyeongsang, long a conservative stronghold. Jaminyeon refers to the now-defunct United Liberal Democrats, which once held sway in the central region before fading into obscurity. Notably, Lee Young-ja is also the name of a well-known Korean comedian, giving the phrase unintended humor and helping it spread more quickly online.Recent political trends suggest even this nickname may be too generous. Polls now show the Democratic Party outperforming the People Power Party in the Yeongnam region. President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating in the region is reportedly twice his disapproval rating. The party appears to be sinking even below the “Lee-Young-Ja line.”To voters in the Yeongnam region who have long supported the conservative bloc: If you genuinely wish to see a functioning center-right party in Korea, harsher medicine may be required. A vague sense of sympathy is no cure. A pledge to “give them zero seats next time” could be the jolt this shameless party needs. Sometimes, tough love is the only path to recovery.