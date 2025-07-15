The rise of Twitter: From a simple idea to a global voice

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

On July 15, 2006, the world heard its first digital “tweet.” Twitter, the new social media platform developed by San Francisco-based podcasting company Odeo, was officially introduced. Inspired by the sound of birds, the name captured the platform’s essence: brief, fast and ubiquitous communication. Just three months earlier, on March 21, co-founder Jack Dorsey had posted the first message on the site: “just setting up my twttr.”The idea was straightforward. Dorsey envisioned a service that allowed users to send text messages to multiple friends at once. From this simple premise, Twitter quickly evolved into a platform for spontaneous, real-time communication. Users shared casual musings — “What should I eat today?” or “Anyone want to hang out?” — but soon expanded their use to include news updates, rumors, public shaming and political messaging.The world responded enthusiastically. By March 2007, Twitter was seeing over 60,000 tweets daily. In 2013, the company employed 2,000 people and had more than 200 million active users.Its role became more prominent with the rise of smartphones. The launch of the iPhone in 2007 fueled the expansion of social networking platforms, and Twitter stood out as one of the most influential. It became a central medium for public discourse in the digital age.Twitter’s impact on global events grew steadily. The Arab Spring, which began in Tunisia in December 2010, was amplified by Twitter, allowing protesters to organize and broadcast in real time. In 2016, Donald Trump’s rise to the U.S. presidency was inseparable from his use of the platform as a direct political tool.In 2023, Twitter was acquired by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and rebranded as “X,” undergoing a turbulent transition. Yet the platform remains widely used, with 225 million daily active users.The influence of platforms like Twitter is not confined to the West. In Korea, too, social media has become central to political communication. President Lee Jae Myung recently used X to issue instructions to his prime minister — signaling that the norms of governance are evolving in the digital era.Whether for sharing daily thoughts or shaping global events, Twitter has transformed how the world speaks — and listens.