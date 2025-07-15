Eagles' Cody Ponce eyes historic KBO honor as foreign talent shines this season
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 14:47 Updated: 15 Jul. 2025, 14:49
Foreign talent has taken center stage in the ongoing 2025 KBO, led by Hanwha Eagles right-hander Cody Ponce, who has positioned himself for a historic pitching quadruple crown.
Ponce has made 18 starts for the Eagles, posting an 11-0 record with a 1.85 ERA and a league-best 161 strikeouts as of press time Tuesday.
He is tied for the most wins with Riley Thompson of the NC Dinos, but holds the edge in ERA — the only pitcher in the league with an ERA in the 1.00s.
His strikeout total leads second-place Drew Anderson of the SSG Landers by 11. Ponce also ranks first in winning percentage, sitting at a perfect 100 percent.
If he maintains his pace through the season's second half, Ponce could become the first foreign pitcher in KBO history to win the pitching quadruple crown — leading the league in wins, ERA, strikeouts and winning percentage.
The Eagles ace has thrown at least five innings in all 18 outings and currently sits second in total innings pitched with 115 2/3.
He trails Ariel Jurado of the Samsung Lions by just 1 2/3 innings. Ponce also leads in WHIP at 0.86 and opponents’ batting average at .183, further underscoring his dominance and consistency.
One of his most memorable performances came on May 17, when he struck out 18 batters over eight innings in the first leg of a doubleheader against the Landers, setting a new KBO record for most strikeouts in a regulation game.
With his current average of 8.9 strikeouts per game, Ponce is also on pace to challenge the single-season strikeout record of 225, set by Ariel Miranda in 2021.
Ponce would only need eight more starts at his current pace to surpass that number.
He is also three wins away from tying the KBO’s all-time record for the most consecutive victories from Opening Day, a feat shared by Chung Min-tae in 2003 and Hector Noesi in 2017, both with 14.
The most likely pitcher to catch Ponce is the Landers’ Anderson, who is second in ERA, at 2.06, strikeouts at 150, WHIP, at 0.99, and opponents’ batting average at .192.
Other foreign pitchers making a strong impact include James Naile of the Kia Tigers, who played a pivotal role in their title run last year, the Lions’ workhorse Jurado, the Dinos’ breakout ace Thompson and Ponce’s teammate Ryan Weiss, who is also among the league leaders in several categories.
Foreign hitters are making just as much noise. Lewin Diaz of the Lions leads the KBO in home runs at 29, RBIs at 88 and slugging percentage at .595.
Diaz holds a commanding lead over second-place sluggers Austin Dean of the LG Twins and Patrick Wisdom of the Tigers, both with 20 homers.
He also leads Victor Reyes of the Lotte Giants — who ranks second in RBIs with 69 — by a wide margin.
Diaz is projected to hit 47 home runs at his current pace.
With a slight boost in the second half of the season, he could break the KBO’s foreign player record of 48 home runs, set by Yamaico Navarro in 2015, and potentially become the first foreign player to hit 50 in a season.
Reyes, who set the league record for hits in a single season with 202 in 2024, is on track to become the first player to record 200 hits in back-to-back years.
He leads the league with a .340 batting average and 122 hits at the midway point.
But KT Wiz rookie An Hyeon-min may disrupt the current order.
After becoming a regular starter in May, An has surged into MVP conversation.
He hit .356 with 16 home runs, 53 RBIs, a .465 on-base percentage, .648 slugging percentage and a 1.113 OPS — all of which would lead the league if he had enough plate appearances to qualify.
Ahn has already climbed to fifth in home runs and 11th in RBIs, despite joining the lineup over a month late,
With his rapid ascent, he has not only become the front-runner for Rookie of the Year, but also a potential candidate for MVP honors in what is shaping up to be a foreign-dominated season.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE YOUNG-EUN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
