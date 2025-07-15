 China beat Hong Kong to finish 3rd at EAFF in Gyeonggi
China beat Hong Kong to finish 3rd at EAFF in Gyeonggi

Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 21:09
Jiang Shenglong of China, right, vies with Matthew Elliot Wing Kai Orr of Hong Kong, center, during the men's match between China and Hong Kong at the 2025 East Asian Football Federation E-1 Football Championship in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on July 15. [XINHUA]

China defeated Hong Kong 1-0 to finish third at the top East Asian football tournament in Korea on Tuesday.
 
Huang Zhengyu's 20th-minute goal stood as the winner for China in the teams' final match of the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship at Yongin Mireu Stadium in Yongin, Gyeonggi. China finished with three points and Hong Kong ended with zero.
 

China had earlier lost to Korea 3-0 and then to Japan 2-0. China have now finished in third place for the fourth consecutive E-1 Championship. They won the event in 2005 and 2010.
 
China struck the woodwork twice early in the second half before hanging on for a one-goal victory.
 
Tuesday would also see the two other teams, Korea and Japan, face off at the same venue with the tournament title on the line. Both teams have six points, but Japan have a better goal difference at 7 to 5.
 

Yonhap
korea japan china hong kong EAFF E-1 Football Championship

