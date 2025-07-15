Korea lose to Japan to fall short of East Asian football title at home

Korea came up short of winning their sixth East Asian men's football title at home Tuesday after losing to Japan 1-0 in the finale.Ryo Germain scored the match's lone goal in the eighth minute of the teams' final contest at the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship at Yongin Mireu Stadium in Yongin, Gyeonggi.Japan, world No. 17, won the four-nation tournament with nine points, having earlier beaten Hong Kong 6-1 and China 2-0. Korea, who defeated China 3-0 and Hong Kong 2-0, finished as the runners-up with six points in front of 18,418 fans.This was the 10th edition of the top EAFF tournament and Japan have now won three titles, two behind Korea.This was a must-win match for 23rd-ranked Korea, while Japan, with a two-goal edge over Korea in goal difference entering Tuesday, only needed a draw for their second consecutive EAFF title.Korea now have 42 wins, 23 draws and 17 losses against Japan, and have dropped three straight matches against Japan for the first time. Japan have outscored Korea 7-0 in those three wins.After giving a dozen players their first international caps over the two earlier matches, Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo went with a more experienced group to start this match, with midfielder Seo Min-woo being the only one with fewer than five caps entering Tuesday.Japan opened the scoring in the eighth minute with Germain's goal, about a minute after Na Sang-ho hit the right post on a counterattack opportunity for Korea.Yuki Soma sent a cross into the crowded box from the left side, and defender Lee Tae-seok failed to keep Germain in check, as the forward volleyed the ball home with his left foot.It was Germain's tournament-leading fifth goal.Japan took advantage of some sloppy plays by Korea in the defensive zone to keep generating chances, though they lacked the finishing touch in the box.Aside from Na's near-goal, Korea didn't threaten to score the rest of the first half.Korea applied some pressure in the early moments of the second half but still couldn't break through.Hong made several offensive-minded substitutions midway through the second half, and one of the reserves, forward Lee Ho-jae, had the team's best opportunity in the 84th minute.After fellow substitute Oh Se-hun headed down a long pass, Lee fired an acrobatic, flying volley from close range. But goalkeeper Keisuke Osako was up to the task, making a diving save to keep Japan ahead.Lee then missed the net wide left with a header just before the final whistle blew.Yonhap