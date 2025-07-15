 Korean football chief named head of East Asian body for 3rd time
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 15:34
Korea Football Association President Chung Mong-gyu, center, watches a 2026 World Cup qualifier between Korea and Jordan at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, Gyeonggi on March 25. [NEWS1]

Korean football chief Chung Mong-gyu has been named president of the sport's East Asian governing body for the third time.
 
The Korea Football Association (KFA) announced Tuesday that Chung, its president since 2013, will be president of the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) until March next year.
 

Chung was elected unanimously during the sixth EAFF Extraordinary Congress held in Suwon, Gyeonggi. Suwon is one of three venues for the ongoing EAFF E-1 Football Championship.
 
Chung had been named the EAFF's interim president on March 30 and earned full-fledged presidency on Tuesday. Chung previously led the EAFF from February 2013 to March 2014, and again from March 2018 to April 2022.
 
According to the KFA, the football chief of the host country of the EAFF E-1 Football Championship typically serves as the EAFF's president, whose term is four years.
  
China had been scheduled to host the 2022 E-1 Championship but withdrew, citing concerns over Covid-19. Du Zhaocai, vice president of the Chinese Football Association (CFA), had been named the EAFF's chief in 2022, and he resigned in 2023, three years before the end of his term.
 
Japan Football Association President Kohzo Tashima took over from Du and remained at the helm until March, before giving way to Chung.
 
With China set to host the 2028 E-1 tournament, Chung is expected to cede the EAFF presidency to the head of the CFA next year.

Yonhap
tags Chung Mong-gyu Korea Football Association EAFF

