 New management to clarify Son Heung-min's future with Tottenham in upcoming press conference
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

New management to clarify Son Heung-min's future with Tottenham in upcoming press conference

Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 14:24
A picture of Son Heung-min training, uploaded on Tottenham Hotspur's Instagram account [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A picture of Son Heung-min training, uploaded on Tottenham Hotspur's Instagram account [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Tottenham Hotspur of Britain posted a photo on social media on Tuesday of Son Heung-min smiling as he began training with the team at Hotspur Way. Son joined the team late on July 12 after receiving prior permission due to family matters.
 
On his first day back, he reportedly underwent a blood test and participated in a grueling 1-kilometer run (0.6 miles) that left many players exhausted.
 

Related Article

 
Speculation continues to swirl over whether Son will leave Tottenham, where he has played for 10 years. New manager Thomas Frank of Denmark is scheduled to hold his first preseason press conference on July 18. The forward’s future with the club may become clearer then.
 
According to local media Football London, Frank is expected to assess Son’s physical condition and performance in person before holding an open conversation with him. Tottenham’s first preseason friendly is scheduled against Reading on July 19.
 
Reports have also emerged that Tottenham is prepared to entertain offers for Son this summer, amid interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and the United States.
 
A picture of Son Heung-min training uploaded on Tottenham Hotspur's Instagram account [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A picture of Son Heung-min training uploaded on Tottenham Hotspur's Instagram account [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Football Insider cited former Tottenham scout Mick Brown, who said, “Thomas Frank is planning for life without the 33-year-old [Son]."
 
"The signing of Mohammed Kudus, alongside interest in the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze, are set to allow Spurs to move in a new direction,” read the Football Insider report, released on Tuesday.
 
Another Korean footballer, 24-year-old Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) who remained on the bench during the FIFA Club World Cup final on July 14, is actively pursuing a transfer.
 
PSG reportedly considers Lee one of three players likely to leave this summer. With one year to go until the North and Central American World Cup, Lee is seeking a new team where he can secure more playing time. He is reportedly being considered by Napoli, Manchester United and clubs in Saudi Arabia.
 
Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele, Senny Mayulu, Bradley Barcola, Lee Kang-in and Achraf Hakimi look dejected after the Chelsea v Paris St Germain match on July 13, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele, Senny Mayulu, Bradley Barcola, Lee Kang-in and Achraf Hakimi look dejected after the Chelsea v Paris St Germain match on July 13, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry, from left, Thomas Muller, and Kim Min-jae sit on the bench during the Club World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between PSG and Bayern Munich in Atlanta, Saturday, July 5, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]

Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry, from left, Thomas Muller, and Kim Min-jae sit on the bench during the Club World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between PSG and Bayern Munich in Atlanta, Saturday, July 5, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]

 
The future of Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae, aged 29, who missed the Club World Cup due to an Achilles injury, is also drawing attention.
 
Reports from France say PSG’s sporting director Luis Campos recently met with Kim’s agent in Paris. Barcelona has inquired about signing Kim, and Galatasaray of Turkey is reportedly interested in a loan deal. However, Kim appears more likely to remain at Munich. He is already receiving a hefty salary of about 25 billion won ($18 million) at the club and is said to retain the full confidence of new manager Vincent Kompany.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK LIN [[email protected]]
tags Son Heung-min football

More in Football

New management to clarify Son Heung-min's future with Tottenham in upcoming press conference

Korea set to take on rival Japan with EAFF football title at stake

Korea hold Japan to 1-1 draw at Asian women's football tournament at home

Living through assault allegations 'harder than dying' for Pohang Steelers' Ki Sung-yueng

Son returns to Spurs as questions about future at club swirl

Related Stories

Son Heung-min's jersey stirs bidding frenzy at auction

‘I should live like Son’: Footballer's positive vibes go viral after grass comment

Parents defend Son Heung-min's father after he is questioned in child abuse investigation

Son Heung-min's father, brother suspended from coaching activities after child abuse convictions

Whoops!
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)