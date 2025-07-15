New management to clarify Son Heung-min's future with Tottenham in upcoming press conference
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 14:24
Tottenham Hotspur of Britain posted a photo on social media on Tuesday of Son Heung-min smiling as he began training with the team at Hotspur Way. Son joined the team late on July 12 after receiving prior permission due to family matters.
On his first day back, he reportedly underwent a blood test and participated in a grueling 1-kilometer run (0.6 miles) that left many players exhausted.
Speculation continues to swirl over whether Son will leave Tottenham, where he has played for 10 years. New manager Thomas Frank of Denmark is scheduled to hold his first preseason press conference on July 18. The forward’s future with the club may become clearer then.
According to local media Football London, Frank is expected to assess Son’s physical condition and performance in person before holding an open conversation with him. Tottenham’s first preseason friendly is scheduled against Reading on July 19.
Reports have also emerged that Tottenham is prepared to entertain offers for Son this summer, amid interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and the United States.
Football Insider cited former Tottenham scout Mick Brown, who said, “Thomas Frank is planning for life without the 33-year-old [Son]."
"The signing of Mohammed Kudus, alongside interest in the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze, are set to allow Spurs to move in a new direction,” read the Football Insider report, released on Tuesday.
Another Korean footballer, 24-year-old Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) who remained on the bench during the FIFA Club World Cup final on July 14, is actively pursuing a transfer.
PSG reportedly considers Lee one of three players likely to leave this summer. With one year to go until the North and Central American World Cup, Lee is seeking a new team where he can secure more playing time. He is reportedly being considered by Napoli, Manchester United and clubs in Saudi Arabia.
The future of Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae, aged 29, who missed the Club World Cup due to an Achilles injury, is also drawing attention.
Reports from France say PSG’s sporting director Luis Campos recently met with Kim’s agent in Paris. Barcelona has inquired about signing Kim, and Galatasaray of Turkey is reportedly interested in a loan deal. However, Kim appears more likely to remain at Munich. He is already receiving a hefty salary of about 25 billion won ($18 million) at the club and is said to retain the full confidence of new manager Vincent Kompany.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK LIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)