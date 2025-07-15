 Pohang midfielder Oberdan tops K League fan voting for match vs. Newcastle
Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 15:38
Pohang Steelers' Oberdan celebrates scoring during a Korea Cup match against FC Seoul at Pohang Steelyard in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on July 17, 2024. [YONHAP]

Pohang Steelers midfielder Oberdan will headline the starting lineup of the Korean All-Star team in an upcoming exhibition match against Newcastle United.
 
The K League on Tuesday unveiled the starting lineup for Team K League, which will take on Newcastle on July 30 at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, Gyeonggi, as part of the annual Coupang Play Series.
 

Fan voting determined the starting XI for Team K League, and Oberdan, a third-year midfielder from Brazil, led all players with 22,728 votes. He will be one of three midfielders, alongside Kim Jin-gyu of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Darijan Bojanic of Ulsan HD.
 
Oberdan's Pohang teammate on defense, Lee Tae-seok, finished second in votes with 22,699. He will be joined on the backline by Caio Marcelo of Daegu FC and a pair of Jeonbuk teammates, Kim Moon-hwan and Park Jin-seob.
 
The three forwards are: Jeon Jin-woo of Jeonbuk, Lee Dong-gyeong of Gimcheon Sangmu FC and Jasir Asani of Gwangju FC.
 
Ulsan's Jo Hyeon-woo will be the starting keeper. The reigning K League 1 MVP will make his fourth straight start in the Coupang Play Series for Team K League.
 
Ulsan manager Kim Pan-gon will be the bench boss for Team K League, and he and his assistant, Gwangju boss Lee Jung-hyo, will later select reserves.
 
After playing Team K League, Newcastle will face Tottenham Hotspur, featuring Korean superstar Son Heung-min, on Aug. 3 at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Yonhap
