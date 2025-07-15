 Elmo's X account gets hacked, posts antisemitic and racist messages
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Elmo's X account gets hacked, posts antisemitic and racist messages

Published: 15 Jul. 2025, 10:37
Elmo poses for a portrait in the Fender Music Lodge during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, Jan. 24, 2011. [AP/YONHAP]

Elmo poses for a portrait in the Fender Music Lodge during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, Jan. 24, 2011. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Hackers broke into the X account of "Sesame Street" (1969-) character Elmo and posted antisemitic and racist messages, the makers of the children's TV show said on Monday.
 
The Sunday posts, which have been deleted, called for violence against Jews, insulted U.S. President Donald Trump and demanded the release of government files on accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged clientele.
 

Related Article

 
Elmo, a cheerful red Muppet, has more than 650,000 followers on X.
 
"Elmo's X account was briefly compromised by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts," Sesame Workshop said in a statement, adding the account has since been secured.
 
X came under scrutiny last week when the account of the Grok chatbot developed by billionaire Elon Musk's company xAI produced content with antisemitic tropes. The posts were subsequently removed and called "inappropriate" by Grok's X account.
 
Since Musk bought what was then known as Twitter in 2022, he has cut back on moderation. Extremist content has increased, causing some advertisers to pull away from the platform.

Reuters
tags elmo sesame street x

More in World

Tesla's Autopilot system is in the spotlight at a Miami trial over a student killed while stargazing

Elmo's X account gets hacked, posts antisemitic and racist messages

Israel strikes military tanks in southern Syria, where government forces clash with Druze militias

Trump's tariffs eroding alliances, pushing partners toward China: Democratic report

Trump says U.S. has been 'ripped off' on trade, military for decades

Related Stories

What even Muppets know

Street vendors halt business after online controversy

Spinoff of 'Street Woman Fighter' will go younger

Mnet to air prequel episode of 'Street Man Fighter' in May

Omega X, Spire Entertainment agree to end exclusive contract
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)