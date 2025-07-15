Trump says U.S. has been 'ripped off' on trade, military for decades

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States has been "ripped off" on trade and the military by "friend and foe" alike for decades, as his administration threatens steep tariffs on Korea and other countries and calls for allies to bolster their defense spending.In a social media post, Trump reiterated his criticism of countries' "free ride" on America's military support."The United States of America has been ripped off on TRADE (and MILITARY!), by friend and foe, alike, for DECADES. It has come at a cost of TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS, and it is just not sustainable any longer — And never was!," Trump wrote on Truth Social."Countries should sit back and say, 'Thank you for the many year's long free ride, but we know you now have to do what's right for America.' We should respond by saying, 'Thank you for understanding the situation we are in. Greatly appreciated!'" he added.He did not name any specific country in the post.His remarks came as Korea and other trading partners strive to strike a deal with the Trump administration to avert its steep "reciprocal" tariffs and other levies that are intended to raise the United States' revenue, reduce its trade deficits and bolster American manufacturing.At a White House Faith Office luncheon, Trump touched on ongoing trade talks with countries, voicing confidence about the United States' "position of strength" in the negotiations."Literally, every country wants to make a deal. We are in a good position. You would call it a position of strength," he said.The president repeated accusations of countries having "ripped off" the United States."I just want to say we have to be treated fairly because we were ripped off on trade and the military," he said. "We protected other nations. Nobody paid us. Nobody did anything for us. Nobody helped us."Based on this view, Trump has turned to tariffs as a key pillar of his economic policy. His administration plans to start imposing reciprocal tariffs on Korea and other nations on Aug. 1 rather than July 9, when the new tariffs were supposed to kick in following a 90-day pause.Aside from tariff threats, the Trump administration has been demanding that allies and partners sharply increase their defense spending, as it seeks to prioritize deterring the "pacing threat" from an increasingly assertive China.During the luncheon event, he highlighted a recent agreement among North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member states to increase their defense spending target from 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) to 5 percent by 2035."NATO is a much different situation now. When I got in, I believe we were paying for 100 percent of NATO, and they went from 2 percent [...] to 5 percent that they are paying," he said. "That's a big difference. It's about a $1 trillion difference."The Pentagon has said that Korea and other Asian allies are also subject to what it called the new "global standard" of paying 5 percent of their GDP on defense.Korea's defense budget this year stands at around 61.2 trillion won ($44.2 billion), which accounts for 2.32 percent of its GDP, according to Seoul's Defense Ministry.Yonhap