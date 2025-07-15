Trump's tariffs eroding alliances, pushing partners toward China: Democratic report

U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies are eroding America's alliances and forcing allies and partners to consider closer ties with China, a Democratic report said Monday, claiming his policy actions have undercut U.S. competitiveness against China.Written by the Democratic staff on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the report argued that Trump's trade policy, sweeping budget cuts for international affairs and other moves have "gifted" China a "unique opportunity" to assume a larger role in global leadership.The report came as Trump doubles down on his threat to start imposing "reciprocal" tariffs on U.S. trading partners, including Korea, next month based on his belief that America has been "ripped off" by "both friend and foe alike" for decades."Blanket tariffs are not just wreaking economic havoc at home. They are also eroding longstanding U.S. alliances, including making it even more difficult to increase defense spending to 5 percent of GDP," the report said. GDP is short for gross domestic product."In some cases, U.S. tariffs are forcing allies, including European partners, to consider closer economic ties with Beijing," it added.The report was referring to the Trump administration's demand that U.S. allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific move toward what it calls the "global standard" of spending 5 percent of their GDP on defense, as North Atlantic Treaty Organization member states recently agreed to reach that target by 2035.It noted that Korea announced a $8.6 billion special budget — nearly 20 percent of Seoul's 2022 defense budget — to counterbalance the impacts of U.S. tariffs on Korean industries, stating that Trump's tariff policies are making it more difficult for countries to meet the high defense spending goal.The report also cited a meeting among Seoul, Beijing and Tokyo in March as an example of the U.S. allies considering closer economic relations with China amid trade tensions with Washington."[The three nations] signaled their intent for 'speeding up negotiations for a trilateral free trade agreement,'" the report said.Moreover, the report pointed out that Trump's tariff policies are causing "immediate harm" to the U.S. defense industrial base."Tariffs against steel and aluminum have increased lead times for parts and components that are critical for U.S. weapons systems, including the F-16 program, the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and other systems critical for U.S. military preparedness," it said.It underscored the importance of cooperation with allies and partners to counter China's economic and trade practices, which the U.S. has called unfair."The United States is best positioned to challenge China's unfair trade practice and economic coercion when it is in lockstep with allies and partners," it said, emphasizing that America's "strategic advantage" over its adversaries lies in its network of alliances and partnerships."Together, Beijing is no match for the U.S. and its allies."Besides the tariffs, the report on "the price of retreat" took issue with the Trump administration's sweeping cuts in international affairs budgets, the elimination of the State Department's counter-disinformation unit and the reduction in federal grants for scientific research and tensions with America's top universities among other issues."As America retreats from global leadership under the Trump administration, China is well-positioned and eager to exploit this moment of American disengagement," the report said.Yonhap