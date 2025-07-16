Gut check time for Korea as Trump tariff deadlines fast approaches
Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 07:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
With just over two weeks left before the United States imposes new tariffs on Aug. 1, Korea finds itself weighing how far it can go to meet Washington’s demands — and where it must draw the line.
“It’s now the time to make choices and decisions,” said Yeo Han-koo, Korea’s trade minister, highlighting the critical moment in the bilateral negotiations.
Interviews conducted by the JoongAng Ilbo with Korean and U.S. officials and trade experts reveal that Washington’s demands cluster around three main areas: broader market access for U.S. cars, expanded imports of U.S. food products, including beef over 30 months old, and easing regulations under Korea’s so-called online platform law. Rice imports from the United States, however, remain firmly off the table.
Auto rules on the table
Among the demands, Korea considers greater access for U.S. automakers the area where it is most ready to compromise.
The Office of the United States Trade Representative underscored this priority in its National Trade Estimate report released in March, stating that “increased access to Korea’s automotive market for U.S. automakers remains a key priority for the U.S. government.”
Seoul believes that even if it relaxes vehicle emission standards, it is unlikely to trigger a significant surge in U.S. car sales in the domestic market, given local preferences.
Korean consumers who buy imports generally favor luxury models like Mercedes-Benz, and see U.S. cars as bulky and fuel-thirsty, Tami Overby, former head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea, told the JoongAng Ilbo.
Relaxing environmental regulations probably "wouldn’t put Korea at a big disadvantage," Overby noted.
Beef age limit under review
In the food sector, the spotlight is on the longstanding restriction on importing U.S. beef older than 30 months. Korea imposed the ban in 2008 to ease the public's fears over bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or mad cow disease.
The United States contends that in 2008, Korea agreed to fully open its market to U.S. beef but only temporarily permitted imports of beef under 30 months old. Washington now points out that this “temporary” measure has dragged on for more than 16 years and is pressing Seoul to lift the restriction.
Some in Seoul suggest it may be time to lift the ban, given that Korea is already the largest importer of U.S. beef — bringing in about 260,000 tons in 2023 — and beef older than 30 months makes up just 2 to 3 percent of total U.S. shipments. Still, the government acknowledges it’s a politically sensitive matter due to lingering fears over mad cow disease.
Korean officials also see technical room for discussions on imports of genetically modified crops such as potatoes. In March, the Rural Development Administration gave a safety clearance to Simplot’s living modified organism potatoes from the United States for the first time in seven years, leaving only food safety testing by Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.
Rice is 'untouchable'
Washington continues to press Seoul to ease quarantine rules on fruits like apples, blueberries and cherries. The United States first requested a risk assessment on apples back in 1993, but after 33 years, the issue remains stalled at the second of eight quarantine stages. Korean officials have largely held the line to protect domestic fruit growers.
Trade Minister Yeo recently instructed the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs to give a fresh look at the possibility of allowing U.S. apple imports, though officials worry that opening the door could trigger fierce resistance from local orchardists and producers.
Meanwhile, rice is viewed as a nonstarter. It’s a cornerstone of Korean agriculture and a staple food, making it arguably the most politically charged commodity.
One Korean official put it bluntly: “Just as sugar is untouchable for the United States, rice is practically a sacred sector for Korea. The U.S. negotiators know this well, and as far as I know, rice hasn’t even come up at the table.”
Digital rules: room for adjustment
When it comes to the digital sector, where the United States has raised concerns about nontariff barriers, Korea may ease parts of its so-called online platform law or consider allowing the transfer of location-based data overseas.
The online platform law refers to the proposed amendment to keep tech giants on a tighter leash. The Korean government has pursued the online platform law to curb abuses of market dominance by major digital platforms and to better protect smaller digital firms and consumers. However, officials say there is room to adjust the scope of the law and the severity of penalties.
There’s also debate over whether to allow the overseas transfer of precise location data, something Google and Apple have long sought. Korea has resisted on national security grounds, citing risks to military installations. But some officials argue that with high-resolution commercial satellite imagery now commonplace, it may be time to revisit that stance.
Korea’s leverage: ships, chips and energy
To counter U.S. pressure, Korea plans to leverage its edge in advanced manufacturing to strengthen cooperation with the Trump administration — which has championed a "manufacturing renaissance" for the United States — and in doing so boost its own bargaining power.
At a forum hosted by the Korea Economic Institute of America on Monday, Ahn Se-ryeong, economic minister at the Korean Embassy in Washington, said Korea is uniquely positioned as a trusted ally to support Trump's vision of revitalizing U.S. manufacturing.
Ahn dubbed this strategy “ships and chips,” referencing Korean shipbuilding and semiconductors.
Seoul also aims to bundle issues together in a comprehensive deal.
Wi Sung-lac, Korea’s national security adviser, said during a recent trip to Washington that Seoul is pursuing a package negotiation covering trade, investment, procurement and security — an approach some analysts say could pay off.
Expanding the scope of talks generally makes reaching a deal harder, according to Overby, but with the Trump administration linking everything back to tariffs, it might actually be the right move, the trade expert noted.
Korea is also exploring ways to sweeten the talks through investments. While Seoul has requested data from Washington on a potential Alaska liquefied natural gasline development project, it may ultimately decide to ramp up imports of U.S. natural gas to help secure a deal.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM HYOUNG-GU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
