 Hanwha Ocean to establish Canadian office amid push for major submarine contract
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Hanwha Ocean to establish Canadian office amid push for major submarine contract

Published: 16 Jul. 2025, 16:51
Hanwha Group acquired a 100 percent stake in Philly Shipyard, located in Philadelphia, in 2024. [HANWHA OCEAN]

Hanwha Group acquired a 100 percent stake in Philly Shipyard, located in Philadelphia, in 2024. [HANWHA OCEAN]

Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean plans to establish a new overseas office in Canada as part of its efforts to strengthen its presence in the North American defense market, according to industry sources on Wednesday.
 
The company's board of directors approved the plan to set up the Canadian office during a meeting held on June 23, the sources said.
 

Related Article

When launched, the Canadian office will become Hanwha Ocean's seventh overseas branch, following ones in the United States, Japan, Singapore and Norway, among others.
 
The move comes as Hanwha Ocean is seeking to secure a major Canadian submarine contract.
 
Canada is currently pushing for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP), under which the country plans to acquire eight to 12 submarines with a total budget of up to 60 trillion won ($43.7 billion).
 
In March, Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration announced that domestic defense companies would form a unified team to participate in the Canadian project.
 
A Hanwha Ocean official confirmed the plan to open the Canadian office but said, "Details of the establishment have not yet been decided."

Yonhap
tags Hanwha Ocean Shipbuilding Korea Canada

More in Economy

Young Koreans are 'taking breaks' from their jobs — and their parents aren't sure when they can retire

Seoul shares end lower as Fed rate-cut hopes wane

BOK chief reiterates need for central bank's enhanced role

Hanwha Ocean to establish Canadian office amid push for major submarine contract

Korea adds 183,000 jobs in June, but manufacturing, construction sectors remain sluggish

Related Stories

Hanwha Ocean's Austal acquisition deal still under discussion

Hanwha Ocean delivers soaring Q1 profits on LNG carrier boom despite geopolitical tensions

Yoon, Trump focus on shipbuilding amid China's warship buildup

Hanwha Ocean to raise $1.49B via new shares issuance

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries files defamation complaint against Hanwha Ocean
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)